Massive Fire At UP's Bulandshahr Factory No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out at a factory in the Bulandshahr industrial area of Uttar Pradesh, a fire official said on Monday.

No Casualties Reported

Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rahul Kumar said that there were no casuaties or reports of injuries in the incident.

The CFO said, "Firefighting efforts are also underway from inside the premises. There are no reports of anyone being trapped; everyone managed to exit safely. Efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing."

Investigation Underway

The cause of the fire is being ascertained and investigation has been ordered Another fire officer told ANI, "Firefighting operations are actively underway. An investigation into the incident is currently in progress; at this moment, the exact cause remains undetermined. We have fully cordoned off the factory area and are maintaining a comprehensive presence around the entire perimeter."

Further details are awaited in this case

Another Fire Incident in Etah

Meanwhile, a fire broke out at a gift collection warehouse in the Babu Ganj old vegetable market area of Etah, officials said earlier on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)