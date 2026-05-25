Hyderabad: Doctors' Body Condemns Assault On Junior Doctor At Hosp

Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) Telangana strongly condemned the alleged physical assault on a junior doctor while discharging duties at Gandhi Hospital by patient attendants, a statement released on Monday said.

The association noted that junior doctors work relentlessly under "immense pressure" and "challenging circumstances" to provide continuous patient care. "Assaulting a doctor inside a hospital not only endangers the safety and dignity of healthcare workers but also negatively impacts healthcare delivery and creates an atmosphere of fear and insecurity within medical institutions," it read out.

Doctors' Body Demands Immediate Action

HRDA Telangana stands firmly in solidarity with the assaulted junior doctor and appreciates the prompt registration of a police case against the accused individuals. "We demand immediate, strict, and exemplary legal action against all those involved in the attack," it read out

Plea to Enforce Telangana Medicare Act

The doctor's body further urged the Government and law enforcement authorities to ensure strict implementation of the existing "Telangana Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008", which provides protection to healthcare workers and medical institutions against violence and property damage.

"Under the Act, violence against healthcare workers is prohibited, and offences are classified as cognizable and non-bailable with imprisonment and penalties against offenders," it read out.

Calls for Stronger Security, Fast-Track Probes

The HRDA Telangana has demanded strict enforcement of the provisions of the Act across all healthcare institutions, along with immediate strengthening of hospital security systems, including CCTV surveillance and emergency response mechanisms. It has also called for fast-track investigation and prosecution of offenders involved in attacks on doctors, as well as ensuring protection for doctors acting in good faith during emergency patient care, it added.

"Protection of doctors is essential for ensuring safe, effective, and uninterrupted healthcare services to the public. A healthcare system cannot function efficiently if its frontline healthcare workers continue to face violence and insecurity",' it read out.

The body appealed to all doctors and healthcare professionals to remain united in safeguarding the dignity, safety, and integrity of the medical profession. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)