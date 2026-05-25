Shura Council Congratulates Leadership On Eid Al-Adha, Proffers Proposal On Sports Clubs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Shura Council has called for a broader social, cultural and educational role for sports clubs, as lawmakers submitted a proposal aimed at strengthening their contribution to national identity and youth development.

During a sitting chaired by the Speaker HE Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim on Monday, members discussed an internal committee report on enhancing the social and cultural role of sports clubs and their activities.

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The meeting started with the council congratulating HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the blessed Eid Al-Adha, expressing wishes for continued stability and prosperity for the State of Qatar and the wider Arab and Islamic nations.

After that, the Secretary-General HE Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the order paper before the legislature approved the minutes of its previous sitting.

Addressing the chamber, HE Al Ghanim reemphasized that the State of Qatar, under the leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, significantly prioritizes building humans, reinforcing national identity and deepening the societal values through backing sports, culture and youth sectors, as well as strengthening their role as key partners in comprehensive development.

He said the country's achievements in sports encompass deepening the social, cultural and value-driven dimension of sports.

He asserted that the current phase requires strengthening the role of sports clubs and their social and cultural activities, as well as broadening their contribution to developing young people and emerging generation, alongside national identity and societal values to keep up with the nation's aspirations and achieve Qatar National Vision 2030 objectives.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee HE Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan clarified that the committee convened several meetings and pored over the feedback of the authoritative agencies.

The committee, he said, hosted representatives of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, sports clubs and ex-athletes to discuss ways to reinforce the social, cultural and value-driven role of these clubs in pursuit of shoring up their contribution to serving society.

Al Obaidan further noted that the takeaway from this report was laser-focused on developing a clear institutional framework that enhances the social, cultural and value-driven role of these clubs, thereby reinvigorating programs and activities purposefully devoted to young people and emerging generations.

The report underscored the importance of backing youth and volunteer initiatives and fostering partnerships with educational, cultural, and media institutions to help build a community environment that supports national values and cultural identity.

Lawmakers emphasized the criticality of reinforcing the role of sports clubs as social and educational platforms that help promote awareness and values of the emerging generations.

They stressed the importance of sports clubs' social engagement to bolster national identity and community values.

Having thoroughly weighed in on the report content and shared perspectives on it, the legislature conclusively decided to proffer a proposal to the government outlining an array of pillars to strengthen the social, cultural and value-driven role of those clubs.

These pillars, they noted, include developing the legislative and regulatory framework that bounds those clubs to promote this role and connect programs and activities with performance indicators to gauge actual impact.

The proposal likewise comprised the preparation and execution of sustainable annual plans directed to children, young people and persons with disabilities, featuring programs that keep up with modern developments, along with initiatives meant for self-development and skill-honing.

This is alongside development programs that aim to prepare and qualify national leadership workforces, operationalizing influential activities and events, cultural and religious contests, as well as staging national and patrimonial occasions and societal programs.

In addition, the proposal included hiring national expertise and professional competences, activating partial and voluntary works inside those clubs, in addition to fostering partnerships with ministries and relevant entities in terms of the value-driven, cultural, social and familial aspects.

Subsequently, these moves would reinforce relevant activities and materialize societal presence, as well as maximizing the development impact dedicated to young people.

The perspectives included reinforcing collaboration with the private sector, directing sponsorships toward social, cultural, and values-based activities in sports clubs, alongside the development of club infrastructure to include facilities devoted to cultural and social programming.

These perspectives also suggested the launch of a unified digital platform alongside an integrated media plan for continuous marketing for activities and programs by factoring in a follow-up system and periodical evaluation to measure the impact and ensure sustainability.

Separately, the council approved amendments to legislation regulating real estate brokerage activities and also passed a revised bill on animal health.

The assembly also extended committee discussions on a proposed animal welfare legislation.

Furthermore, lawmakers debated a report of the council's participation in an Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting on economic and sustainable development, which was held in the Kingdom of Bahrain in September 2025.

It also deliberated a report of HE Amina bint Yousuf Al Jaidah's virtual engagement in a roundtable debate entitled "Towards Inclusive Parliaments for Persons with Disabilities", convened in March 2026.