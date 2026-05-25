Ministry Of Municipality Opens New Park In Al Thumama

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality has inaugurated Al Nafl Park in Al Thumama as part of the country's efforts to expand public parks, increase green spaces, and provide integrated recreational and sports facilities that serve residential communities and enhance quality of life and sustainability.

The park was implemented by the Public Works Authority. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Engineer Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, along with a number of directors and officials from the Ministry of Municipality and Ashghal.

The total area of the park is approximately 4,493 square metres, while green spaces and landscaping cover around 2,440 square metres. The park includes 52 trees, contributing to natural shade and creating an aesthetically pleasing and sustainable environment for the area. The location of the park can be found here.

The park also features pedestrian walkways spanning 965 square metres, in addition to a dedicated 172-metre jogging track, providing a suitable and safe environment for walking and running activities.

On the recreational side, the park includes a children's play area covering 360 square metres, alongside a 44-square-metre outdoor fitness zone equipped to support and encourage healthy lifestyles and physical activity.

The park's design also incorporates essential service facilities, including two restrooms and 20 benches distributed throughout the park for visitors' comfort.

Eng Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs, affirmed that the opening of Al Nafl Park comes within the Ministry's strategy to expand the development of parks, enhance landscaping works, and increase green spaces across different areas of the country in line with Qatar's ongoing urban and developmental progress.

He noted that the Ministry places great importance on developing parks and public facilities according to the highest environmental and service standards, contributing to sustainability, improving quality of life, and providing integrated recreational and sports outlets for residents in alignment with the Ministry's goals and Qatar's sustainable development strategy.

He added that the Ministry will continue implementing park, beautification, and afforestation projects to enhance the urban landscape, improve services provided to citizens and residents, and encourage community members to engage in sports and recreational activities in a safe and healthy environment.