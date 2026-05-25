Amir Receives Call From Sultan Of Oman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a telephone call on Monday, May 25, 2026, from HM Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the Sultanate of Oman.

At the beginning of the call, HH the Amir and HM Sultan Haitham exchanged greetings and congratulations on the occasion of the approaching Eid al-Adha.

During the call, they reviewed the strong fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments. In this regard, His Majesty the Sultan praised the role played by His Highness the Amir in the current crisis and his efforts to support dialogue and create the conditions for reaching peaceful solutions.

His Highness and His Majesty the Sultan emphasized the importance of reaching a solution as soon as possible, in a way that contributes to preserving security and stability in the region.