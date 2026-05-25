IEC Chief: Political Modernization State Priority In Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 25 (Petra)-- Chairperson of the Board of Commissioners of the Independent Election Commission (IEC), Mousa Maaytah, said the political modernization project represents the Jordanian state's strategic choice to advance political and party life, empower women and youth, and strengthen democratic participation.

Speaking during an interview on Al Mamlaka TV on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Maaytah stressed that political parties are essential for sustaining political activity, while parliament remains the main platform for political engagement, according to a statement issued by the commission on Monday.

He underlined the importance of promoting political party culture across society, particularly among young people, describing youth as the primary drivers of change. He added that young people have a vital role in developing political party work by presenting constructive ideas, especially within public and private universities.

"Youth are the most capable of adopting positive ideas and implementing them to build the future they aspire to," Maaytah said.

He also noted that developing political life is a shared responsibility among all state institutions, adding that the Independent Election Commission has implemented numerous programs aimed at strengthening political participation in cooperation with various partners.

Maaytah further announced that the commission, in cooperation with The University of Jordan, plans to launch a Higher Diploma Program in Political Party Management and Organization next year.

The program will be open to professionals working in politics and media, as well as other interested participants, with the aim of building citizens' capacities and supporting broader participation in public life and decision-making, he said.

//Petra// MF