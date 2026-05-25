Turkmenistan, Ukraine Discuss Trade And Diplomatic Cooperation

The talks were held during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Special Representative of Ukraine's Foreign Ministry for Relations with Central Asian Countries Victor Mayko.

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