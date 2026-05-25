Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan Discuss Expansion Of Trade And Diplomatic Cooperation
The talks were held during a meeting between Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Ahmet Gurbanov and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan Azizbek Madmarov in Ashgabat on May 25.
The sides noted the growing dynamics of bilateral interaction and emphasized the importance of high-level visits in strengthening interstate dialogue between the two countries.--
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