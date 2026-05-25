Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia's S-300 Air Defense System, Fuel Tank Cars In Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces Robert Brovdi reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

According to Brovdi, targets hit by Ukrainian forces in the enemy's operational depth included an S-300 launch system in Lazarivka, Donetsk region, a 9S19 Imbir radar in Stritenka, Donetsk region, and railway fuel tank cars in Debaltseve, Donetsk region.

Additional strikes targeted a logistics support depot in Dokuchaievsk and a Merlin-VR reconnaissance UAV.

Ukrainian forces destroy rare Russian radar station

Russian warehouses in Novoianysol and Kreminivka in the Donetsk region were also hit.

Operators of the 412th Nemesis Unmanned Systems Brigade struck enemy logistics assets in the Zaporizhzhia region.

"The air defense system and radar are the 22nd and 23rd Russian air defense elements destroyed by the Unmanned Systems Forces' 'birds' between May 1 and May 24," Brovdi said.

Earlier, fighters of the Black Forest brigade located and destroyed a rare 5N63S fire-control radar belonging to Russian forces.