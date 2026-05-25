Minifootball Federation President Meets National Team Ahead Of European Championship

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

The President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation, Orkhan Mammadov, has met with members of the national team ahead of their departure for the European Championship, AzerNEWS reports.

The meeting focused on the team's preparation process and key issues related to the upcoming tournament.

Head coach Elshad Guliyev presented a report on the training phase, noting that the team has successfully completed its training camp and is approaching the competition with high motivation.

Federation President Orkhan Mammadov expressed confidence in the national team during his remarks. He wished the players success in the upcoming European Championship and said he believes they will represent Azerbaijan with dignity.

It was noted that the European Championship will be held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia.

The Azerbaijan Mini-Football Federation works to promote the sport at all levels, from grassroots to elite competitions. It also plays a key role in fostering relationships with international mini-football bodies, such as the World Mini Football Federation (WMF), and is a part of the wider European mini-football community.

In addition to the AMFF, local and regional sports organizations, clubs, and private entities also contribute to the development of mini-football by organizing tournaments, leagues, and training programs.