Lecturer, Psychology, Wilfrid Laurier University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Dr. Ali Jasemi is a Research Scientist and Developmental Psychologist whose research career, and several years of community work has examined mental health, social adjustment, and cognitive development across different populations, especially among minority groups, including immigrant and refugee populations in Canada. His work is published in reputable peer-reviewed journals, including Frontiers in Communication

and the International Journal of Bilingualism. He teaches across eight Ontario post-secondary institutions. He has run several initiatives, to promote equity and belonging for all members of Canadian society.



2025–present Lecturer, University of Waterloo

–present Research Scientist and Lecturer in Psychology, Wilfrid Laurier University

2026–present Lecturer, Brock University

2026–present Lecturer, Trent University

2025–2026 Lecturer, Ontario Tech University 2024–2025 Lecturer, Ontario College of Arts and Design



2024 Wilfrid Laurier University, PhD in Psychology 2019 Wilfrid Laurier University, M.A in Psychology



2025 Acculturation and English proficiency among adult newcomer immigrant ESL learners in Canada across language instruction methods, International Journal of Bilingualism 2023 Second language acquisition and acculturation: similarities and differences between immigrants and refugees, Frontiers in Communication

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