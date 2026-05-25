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Ali Jasemi

Ali Jasemi


2026-05-25 11:37:39
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Psychology, Wilfrid Laurier University
Profile Articles

Dr. Ali Jasemi is a Research Scientist and Developmental Psychologist whose research career, and several years of community work has examined mental health, social adjustment, and cognitive development across different populations, especially among minority groups, including immigrant and refugee populations in Canada. His work is published in reputable peer-reviewed journals, including Frontiers in Communication
and the International Journal of Bilingualism. He teaches across eight Ontario post-secondary institutions. He has run several initiatives, to promote equity and belonging for all members of Canadian society.

Experience
  • 2025–present Lecturer, University of Waterloo
  • –present Research Scientist and Lecturer in Psychology, Wilfrid Laurier University
  • 2026–present Lecturer, Brock University
  • 2026–present Lecturer, Trent University
  • 2025–2026 Lecturer, Ontario Tech University
  • 2024–2025 Lecturer, Ontario College of Arts and Design
Education
  • 2024 Wilfrid Laurier University, PhD in Psychology
  • 2019 Wilfrid Laurier University, M.A in Psychology
Publications
  • 2025 Acculturation and English proficiency among adult newcomer immigrant ESL learners in Canada across language instruction methods, International Journal of Bilingualism
  • 2023 Second language acquisition and acculturation: similarities and differences between immigrants and refugees, Frontiers in Communication

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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