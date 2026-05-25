Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Lethbridge

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Dr. Lisa Starr is a collegial academic leader working primarily in the field of education. Currently, Lisa is the Dean for the Faculty of Education at the University of Lethbridge. From 2021-23, she was the Chair of the Department of Integrated Studies in Education at McGill University. Lisa is also a Past President of the Canadian Association for the Study of Women and Education (CASWE). She completed her doctoral degree, focused on pedagogical leadership roles in schools, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction at the University of Victoria. Lisa's K-12 teaching career led her from Canada to Pakistan, Kuwait, Mongolia and back to Canada. Those experiences have shaped her relational and reflexive approach to leadership. As an academic leader within the university, Lisa is well-respected and change-oriented known for her strengths in identifying challenges, developing a strategic vision and taking action both individually and collaboratively. Lisa values listening and involving as many voices as possible while also looking to evidence to support decision making. Lisa is a forward thinker able to bring to fruition a vision that serves both students and the interests of the faculty. Lisa is proud to have been a key supporter of inspiring faculty-led initiatives that promote and build on the high calibre of teaching and research excellence at the University of Lethbridge. Lisa is also an active SSHRC funded researcher and teaches in the area of pedagogy, cross curricular learning, techniques for classroom assessment as well as educational leadership.

–present Dean, Faculty of Education, University of Lethbridge

2013 University of Victoria, PhD

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