(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Parkit Announces Results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting May 25, 2026 10:50 AM EDT | Source: Parkit Enterprise Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Parkit Enterprise Inc. (TSXV: PKT) ("Parkit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the annual general and special meeting of the shareholders of Parkit held on May 21, 2026 (the " Meeting "). A total of 71 shareholders holding an aggregate of 176,768,203 common shares of the Company were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 83.40% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date on April 8, 2026. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of RSM Canada LLP, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, the re-approval of the stock option plan and the approval of the consolidation (" Consolidation ") of the issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for up to every existing twenty (20) common shares. If the board determines to implement the Consolidation, further information on the implementation date and consolidation ratio will be provided in a further news release. In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Company's management information circular dated April 8, 2026, being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:



VOTES FOR VOTES WITHHELD/ABSTAINED David Delaney 99.97%

(176,392,935) ‎0.03%

(46,700) Brad Dunkley 91.70%

(161,800,143) ‎8.30%

(14,639,492) Avi Geller 99.81%

(176,110,255) ‎0.19%

(329,380) Iqbal Khan 97.52%

(172,068,745) ‎2.48%

(4,370,890) Steven Scott 89.262%

(157,485,953) ‎10.74%

(18,953,682) Blair Tamblyn 99.79%

(176,075,852) ‎0.21%

(363,783)

About Parkit Enterprise Inc.

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).

For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:

Investor Relations

Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881

Email: ...

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Source: Parkit Enterprise Inc.