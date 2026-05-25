Parkit Announces Results Of Annual General And Special Shareholders Meeting
|
|VOTES FOR
|VOTES WITHHELD/ABSTAINED
|David Delaney
| 99.97%
(176,392,935)
| 0.03%
(46,700)
|Brad Dunkley
| 91.70%
(161,800,143)
| 8.30%
(14,639,492)
|Avi Geller
| 99.81%
(176,110,255)
| 0.19%
(329,380)
|Iqbal Khan
| 97.52%
(172,068,745)
| 2.48%
(4,370,890)
|Steven Scott
| 89.262%
(157,485,953)
| 10.74%
(18,953,682)
|Blair Tamblyn
| 99.79%
(176,075,852)
| 0.21%
(363,783)
About Parkit Enterprise Inc.
Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. In addition, Parkit has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. Parkit's Common Shares are listed on TSX-V (Symbol: PKT).
For more information, please contact Mr. Carey Chow, Mr. Iqbal Khan or Mr. Steven Scott:
Investor Relations
Contact Number: 1-888-627-9881
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Parkit Enterprise Inc.
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