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Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.: Announces that it has secured amendments to its existing undrawn revolving credit facility, including an increase in the size of the Credit Facility at more favorable terms. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Under the amended agreement, the Company has a Credit Facility of $1 billion with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $300 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. shares T are trading up $0.98 at $43.50.
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