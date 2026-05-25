Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.


2026-05-25 11:34:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:33 AM EST - Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp.: Announces that it has secured amendments to its existing undrawn revolving credit facility, including an increase in the size of the Credit Facility at more favorable terms. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Under the amended agreement, the Company has a Credit Facility of $1 billion with an additional uncommitted accordion of up to $300 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. shares T are trading up $0.98 at $43.50.

MENAFN25052026000212011056ID1111164943



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search