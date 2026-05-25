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George Weston Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:35 AM EST - George Weston Limited: Announced today that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by Weston of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid. The TSX notice provides that Weston may, during the 12-month period commencing May 27, 2026 and terminating May 26, 2027, purchase up to 18,790,242 of Weston common shares, representing approximately 5% of the 375,804,840 Common Shares issued and outstanding as of May 13, 2026. George Weston Limited shares T are trading up $0.28 at $96.74.
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