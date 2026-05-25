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Wonderfi Technologies Inc.

Wonderfi Technologies Inc.


2026-05-25 11:34:30
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - WonderFi Technologies Inc.: Today announced that Coinsquare Capital Markets Ltd., WonderFi's wholly-owned subsidiary, received regulatory approval from the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization for Robinhood Markets, Inc.'s previously announced acquisition of WonderFi pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The CIRO Approval was received on May 20, 2026. WonderFi Technologies Inc. shares T are trading up $0.02 at $0.36.

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