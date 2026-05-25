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Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:46 AM EST - Trailbreaker Resources Ltd.: Provides an update on its activities as it enters the 2026 exploration season. The Company's primary objective is to undertake inaugural drilling on two distinct targets at its 300 km2 Atsutla Gold project in northwestern British Columbia. These include the Highlands high-grade gold vein target and the Swan copper-gold-silver (Cu-Au-Ag) porphyry target. Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.005 at $0.36.
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