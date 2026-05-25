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Arya Resources Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:48 AM EST - Arya Resources Ltd.: Announced additional assay results from its 2026 winter drill program at the Wedge Lake Gold Project, located in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan. Results from drill holes AR26-11 and AR26-12 continue to confirm the continuity and expansion potential of the gold mineralization hosted by sulphide-bearing iron formations at the Twin Zone, while also highlighting the presence of scandium and silver mineralization associated with the gold system. Arya Resources Ltd. shares V are trading up $0.03 at $0.44.
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