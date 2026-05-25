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Automotive Properties REIT, Aurion, Blackberry At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.43. In mid-May, Automotive Properties REIT announced a cash distribution of $0.0685 per REIT unit for the month of May, representing $0.822 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on June 15, to unitholders of record as at May 29.
Aurion Resources Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.60. Aurion announced in mid-May that it has filed and is in the process of mailing its management information circular and related materials for the Company's special meeting of holders of common shares of Aurion and holders of warrants to purchase Shares, to be held in a virtual-only format on Friday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m.
BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.28. BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock has drawn attention after recent share price moves, with returns over the past month and past three months outpacing its one-year total return and longer term performance.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $86.29. Earlier this month, Badger announced it had closed its previously announced private placement offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due May 14, 2031
Canadian Banc Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.35. Last week, in a prior communication disseminated on May 21, regarding the May 29, dividend declaration for BK Class A Shares, the VWAP used to determine the payment rate was not adjusted for the May 19, Class A Share Split
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.98. In mid-May, Ballard announced the resignation of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. board nominees, Michael Chen and Huajie Wang, from Ballard's Board of Directors effective May 13.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $225.39. BMO rose 1.1% on volume of 134,971 shares. No news stories available today.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $111.09. No news stories available today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $161.18. CIBC last week announced Cindy Hill and Miguel Caba as this year's C2 Art Program recipients, a paid opportunity that empowers emerging artists to bring their creative visions to life.
Canadian National Railway Company (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $158.84. Last week, CNR presented at Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRR) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.28. Last week, Crombie REIT declared a dividend of 29.58 cents.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.90. Late last week, CT REIT announced it had agree to issue, on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada, $300-million aggregate principal amount of series K senior unsecured debentures with a 5.5-year term and a coupon of 4.357% per annum
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.54. Last week, Dividend 15 Split declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $113.32. Last week, Exchange Income announced the voting results on the election of directors from its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.08. Fox River announced last week, has obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed arrangement involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
Aurion Resources Ltd (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.60. Aurion announced in mid-May that it has filed and is in the process of mailing its management information circular and related materials for the Company's special meeting of holders of common shares of Aurion and holders of warrants to purchase Shares, to be held in a virtual-only format on Friday, June 5, at 12:30 p.m.
BlackBerry Limited (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $11.28. BlackBerry (TSX:BB) stock has drawn attention after recent share price moves, with returns over the past month and past three months outpacing its one-year total return and longer term performance.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $86.29. Earlier this month, Badger announced it had closed its previously announced private placement offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior unsecured notes due May 14, 2031
Canadian Banc Corp. Class A Shares (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $15.35. Last week, in a prior communication disseminated on May 21, regarding the May 29, dividend declaration for BK Class A Shares, the VWAP used to determine the payment rate was not adjusted for the May 19, Class A Share Split
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $7.98. In mid-May, Ballard announced the resignation of Weichai Power Co., Ltd. board nominees, Michael Chen and Huajie Wang, from Ballard's Board of Directors effective May 13.
Bank of Montreal (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $225.39. BMO rose 1.1% on volume of 134,971 shares. No news stories available today.
Bank of Nova Scotia (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $111.09. No news stories available today.
Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $161.18. CIBC last week announced Cindy Hill and Miguel Caba as this year's C2 Art Program recipients, a paid opportunity that empowers emerging artists to bring their creative visions to life.
Canadian National Railway Company (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $158.84. Last week, CNR presented at Wolfe Research 19th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference Transcript.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRR) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.28. Last week, Crombie REIT declared a dividend of 29.58 cents.
CT Real Estate Investment Trust Units CRT) Hit a new 52-Week High of $17.90. Late last week, CT REIT announced it had agree to issue, on a private placement basis in each of the provinces of Canada, $300-million aggregate principal amount of series K senior unsecured debentures with a 5.5-year term and a coupon of 4.357% per annum
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $8.54. Last week, Dividend 15 Split declared its monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share and $0.05833 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, to shareholders on record as at May 29.
Exchange Income Corporation (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $113.32. Last week, Exchange Income announced the voting results on the election of directors from its 2026 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.08. Fox River announced last week, has obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed arrangement involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
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