Heatwave To Persist Across Central And Northwest India Until The End Of May, IMD Says

MENAFN - Live Mint) Large parts of central and northwest India are likely to continue experiencing heatwave to severe heatwave conditions over the next four to five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, with eastern and adjoining peninsular regions also expected to remain under intense heat stress for the next three to four days.

The IMD, however, expects heatwave conditions to gradually ease starting 29 May across most affected regions, though parts of Rajasthan may continue to face extreme temperatures.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are likely to experience heatwave conditions over 25-28 May, with severe heatwave conditions expected in some parts of Punjab over 26-27 May, and across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from 25-27 May. Uttar Pradesh is expected to face heatwave conditions through 28 May, with severe heatwave episodes likely in isolated areas over 25-27 May.

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Rajasthan is likely to remain one of the hottest parts of the country, with heatwave conditions forecast from 25-30 May and severe heatwave conditions over western Rajasthan until 28 May. Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha are expected to experience intense heat through 29 May, with severe heatwave conditions likely in eastern Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha until 28 May.

Heatwave conditions are also forecast for isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam over the coming days.

In addition, warm night conditions are likely over parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and Odisha through 27 May, increasing discomfort levels and health risks.

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Maximum temperatures on 24 May remained exceptionally high across much of the country, ranging between 43°C and 47°C over parts of northwest, central and eastern India and adjoining peninsular regions. The highest temperature in the country was recorded at Brahmapuri in Vidarbha, where the mercury touched 47.2°C.

Temperatures remained appreciably to markedly above normal across several regions, including East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Odisha, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam recorded temperatures more than 5°C above normal in isolated areas.

Meanwhile, power demand remains around record levels. On Monday, peak power demand was 268.09 GW, recorded around 3.27 pm. The highest peak demand so far is 270.82 GW, recorded on 21 May. Peak power demand in New Delhi hit 8,439 MW, its highest ever, on Monday. It marked the fourth consecutive day that peak demand in Delhi crossed 8,000 MW.

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While northern and central India continue to reel under intense heat, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over northeastern states over the next six to seven days, IMD said. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall over the next two to three days, offering relief from hot and humid conditions in parts of southern India.

Weather conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over additional parts of the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea during the next two to three days, IMD said.