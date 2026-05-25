Mobile, Internet And Coworking In Brazil: The 2026 Expat Guide

MENAFN - The Rio Times) EXPATS IN BRAZIL · EXPATS · BRAZIL, 25 MAY 2026

Key Facts

- Claro and Vivo are the strongest mobile networks for coverage across Brazil's cities and interior. TIM is competitive in São Paulo and Rio. 5G is live in São Paulo, Rio, Brasília, Belo Horizonte and expanding to secondary cities throughout 2026.

- Postpaid plans require a CPF. Airport prepaid SIMs work without one, but the better-value postpaid plans - unlimited data, lower per-unit cost - require a CPF in regular status and pass a credit check.

- Home fiber is fast and affordable. Vivo Fibra, Claro and regional providers offer 300 Mbps to 1 Gbps plans for R$80–R$150 per month in major cities. Installation typically takes five to ten business days after contract signing. A CPF and proof of address are required.

- Coworking is well-developed in São Paulo - particularly in Pinheiros, Vila Madalena, Faria Lima and Paulista - and growing rapidly in Rio's Botafogo, Flamengo and Leblon. Day passes run R$60–R$150; monthly dedicated desks R$800–R$2,000.

- VPN use is legal in Brazil. There are no restrictions on VPN services. For remote workers handling sensitive client data, a reliable VPN is straightforward to run on Brazilian connections without speed penalties on plans above 100 Mbps.

- WhatsApp is the operating system for daily life. Every landlord, doctor, repair person, delivery service and government office communicates over WhatsApp. A Brazilian number linked to WhatsApp is more essential than the carrier or plan it runs on.

Brazil's connectivity infrastructure has improved significantly in the past five years. Major cities now have fiber speeds that match northern Europe, 5G coverage that rivals most developed markets, and a coworking in Brazil that can absorb remote workers at every budget level. The decisions - which carrier, which plan, which workspace - are practical ones. This guide works through them in order.

Mobile carriers: Claro, Vivo, TIM - how they compare

Three carriers dominate Brazil's mobile market. Oi, the fourth operator, completed its asset sale following a prolonged insolvency process in 2022; its spectrum and infrastructure were absorbed by Claro, TIM and Vivo. Oi-branded SIMs are no longer available for new customers.

Claro is the coverage leader for travel outside major cities. Its 4G network reaches further into the interior, smaller cities and rural areas than either competitor. For expats who travel frequently within Brazil - to the Northeast, the Amazon region, Minas Gerais towns, the Pantanal - Claro's reach is a practical advantage. In major cities, its 5G rollout is advanced, with consistent coverage across São Paulo's Zona Sul and Centro and Rio's South Zone.

Vivo competes closely with Claro on urban coverage and leads on network quality metrics in São Paulo. Vivo's postpaid plans include roaming agreements with more international carriers than its competitors, which matters if you travel to Europe or North America. Vivo also operates the most extensive fiber internet infrastructure, making it a practical choice for expats who want the same carrier for both mobile and home internet.

TIM is the value option. Its postpaid plans price below Claro and Vivo for equivalent data allowances, and its urban 4G coverage is competitive in São Paulo, Rio and the main state capitals. TIM's 5G rollout has been slower than its competitors, and its rural coverage is noticeably thinner. For expats who will stay in one major city and want the lowest monthly bill, TIM is a legitimate choice.

Prepaid versus postpaid: when to switch

Every expat starts on a prepaid (pré-pago) SIM, purchased at the airport kiosk with a passport. Prepaid plans in 2026 typically offer 15–30 GB for R$30–R$70 per 30-day cycle. They require no CPF, no credit check and no commitment.

The switch to postpaid (pós-pago or controle) makes financial sense as soon as you have a CPF. Postpaid plans at the same price point offer substantially more data - typically 80–150 GB, or unlimited on higher tiers - and include roaming allowances, streaming service bundles and priority network access in congested areas. The standard postpaid entry plan from Claro or Vivo in 2026 runs R$60–R$90 per month for 80–100 GB.

The credit check for postpaid can be a barrier for newly arrived expats. Carriers run a consulta de CPF through Serasa or SPC - Brazil's credit bureaus - and a foreign national with no Brazilian credit history will typically show as an unknown risk rather than a bad risk. Some carrier stores will approve postpaid on the spot for foreigners with a valid CRNM and a CPF; others require a deposit or decline. Digital alternatives exist: Tim Beta and Claro Controle operate on a prepaid-postpaid hybrid that offers postpaid allowances with prepaid-style billing, available without a credit check.

Home internet: fiber options and what to expect

Fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) is the standard connection type for expats renting in major Brazilian cities. The main providers - Vivo Fibra, Claro/NET, TIM Live - offer symmetric speeds from 200 Mbps to 1 Gbps at R$80–R$150 per month on standard plans. The R$100 range gets you 400–600 Mbps in most São Paulo and Rio neighbourhoods, which is more than sufficient for video calls, large file transfers and simultaneous streaming across multiple devices.

Installation timelines typically run five to ten business days from contract signing, occasionally longer in apartment buildings that require condominium permission. The contract requires a CPF and a proof of address - a utility bill, a lease agreement or a bank statement showing the property address. Most providers send the installation technician and equipment free of charge; the monthly plan fee covers the rental of the router.

Regional providers are worth checking in secondary cities and in neighbourhoods underserved by the national carriers. Brisanet dominates the fiber market in several northeastern states. Algar Telecom covers Minas Gerais, Goiás and São Paulo's interior. Desktop and Rede Ancora serve parts of Greater São Paulo. These regional operators sometimes offer better speeds and more responsive customer service than the national providers, at comparable or lower prices.

If your apartment building does not yet have fiber - older stock in some São Paulo and Rio neighbourhoods runs on cable coax or ADSL - the realistic alternative is a 4G/5G home router using a high-data SIM. Claro and Vivo both sell dedicated home 5G routers with unlimited or high-cap SIMs for R$120–R$180 per month. Speeds vary with tower load, but typical 5G throughput in urban São Paulo and Rio runs 150–400 Mbps - adequate for most remote work setups.

Coworking in Brazil: Sxc3xa3o Paulo

São Paulo has the most developed coworking ecosystem in Latin America, with more than 400 registered spaces as of 2026. The expat-concentrated neighbourhoods have the highest density of quality options.

Pinheiros and Vila Madalena are where most independent workers and creative professionals base themselves. Spaces here tend to be mid-sized, design-forward and community-oriented. Day passes run R$70–R$120; monthly hot desks R$800–R$1,400. Selina operates a large space in Pinheiros with accommodation, coworking, café and events under one roof - a popular first base for newly arrived digital nomads.

Faria Lima and Itaim Bibi attract the finance, tech and startup crowd. Spaces in this corridor are more formal - private offices, meeting rooms with AV, reception desks. WeWork has multiple locations along the Faria Lima corridor. Regus and IWG operate several business-grade centres. Monthly dedicated desks here run R$1,200–R$2,000; private offices from R$3,000.

Paulista Avenue and Bela Vista sit in the geographic centre of the city, well-connected by metro (Lines 2 and 4). Several mid-range spaces occupy office towers along the avenue. Good option for expats whose work requires occasional face-to-face meetings in the city centre.

Coworking in Rio de Janeiro

Rio's coworking market is smaller than São Paulo's but has grown substantially since 2022. The expat-friendly zones are concentrated in the South Zone.

Botafogo is the primary hub for Rio's tech and startup community. Inova, Tijuca Coworking and several independent spaces offer hot desks from R$600 per month and day passes from R$60. The neighbourhood is metro-accessible (Line 1) and has a dense concentration of cafés and restaurants for informal work sessions.

Leblon and Ipanema have a smaller number of spaces, priced higher given the rental costs of the neighbourhood. These suit expats who live in the South Zone and want to minimise commute. Day passes here run R$100–R$150.

Flamengo and Catete offer mid-range options well-connected by metro and by the Flamengo park waterfront for outdoor breaks. Lower prices than Leblon, reasonable quality, good for long-term monthly arrangements.

Cafés as workspace: what works and what does not

Working from cafés is culturally accepted in São Paulo in a way it is not uniformly tolerated across Brazilian cities. São Paulo's Pinheiros, Vila Madalena and Jardins neighbourhoods have a dense supply of independent cafés that tolerate laptop workers for two to four hours with a purchase. Many have good WiFi (ask for the password at the counter - qual é a senha do WiFi?) and adequate power sockets.

In Rio, café culture tilts more social than work-oriented. The beach-adjacent culture means that most expats in Rio default to coworking spaces or home offices for extended work sessions, reserving cafés for shorter, lighter tasks.

One practical note that applies everywhere: VPN use is advisable on any public WiFi network, including café connections. Brazil's data protection law - the Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD) - applies domestically, but public networks carry the same sniffing risk as anywhere else in the world.

Practical Reference: 2026 Prices and Contacts

Prepaid SIM (airport): R$30–R$70 for 15–30 GB / 30 days. Passport only. Claro, Vivo, TIM kiosks at all major international airports.

Postpaid mobile (monthly): R$60–R$90 for 80–100 GB. CPF required. Claro: com - Vivo: com - TIM: com

Home fiber internet: R$80–R$150/month for 300 Mbps–1 Gbps. CPF and proof of address required. 5–10 business day installation window.

Coworking day pass: R$60–R$150 depending on city and space tier.

Coworking hot desk (monthly): R$600–R$1,400 in São Paulo; R$600–R$1,000 in Rio.

Coworking private office (monthly): from R$3,000 in São Paulo financial district.

Find coworking spaces: coworker and com aggregate spaces with real-time availability and day-pass booking.

Prices are indicative for 2026. Mobile plan pricing changes frequently with promotional cycles. Check each carrier's current offers before signing a contract.

This is reporting, not commercial advice. Carrier performance and pricing change. Verify current offers directly with providers before committing to a plan or contract.

Frequently asked questions

Which carrier has the best coverage outside São Paulo and Rio?

Claro leads for rural and interior coverage. If you plan to travel to the Northeast, the Amazon region, Minas Gerais towns or anywhere outside the main state capitals, Claro's 4G footprint extends further than Vivo or TIM. In the cities themselves, the difference is negligible for most users.

Can I get a postpaid plan without a Brazilian credit history?

Some carrier stores approve postpaid for foreigners with a valid CRNM and a CPF in regular status; others decline or request a deposit. The hybrid controle plans from TIM and Claro - which offer postpaid-level allowances with prepaid billing - are available without a credit check and are the most reliable route for new arrivals who have a CPF but no Brazilian credit record.

How long does fiber internet installation take?

Typically five to ten business days after contract signing, though this extends to two to three weeks in apartment buildings that need condominium approval. In buildings that already have fiber infrastructure in place, same-week installation is sometimes available. Budget ten business days as the planning assumption.

Is it safe to work from cafés in Brazil?

On a VPN, yes - the connection risk is equivalent to any public WiFi network globally. The physical security dimension is worth thinking about: laptop theft from café tables does occur in high-traffic areas. Expat-frequented cafés in Pinheiros, Jardins and Leblon have lower incident rates than central commercial areas. Keep bags on laps or attached to chair legs rather than on the floor beside you.

Do coworking spaces require a CPF or long-term commitment?

Most coworking spaces accept day passes with a passport and a credit card - no CPF required for occasional use. Monthly memberships typically require a CPF for the contract and automatic billing. Spaces listed on Coworker and com allow day-pass booking online with an international card.

01 - You Just Landed in Brazil: The First 48 Hours 02 - Your CPF: The Number That Unlocks Brazil 09 - Cost of Living in Brazil: What a Realistic Expat Budget Looks Like

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