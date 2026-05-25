Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay Arrives In Assam, Holds Talks With CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 25 (IANS) Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay arrived in Assam on Monday and held discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, with both sides underlining the deep-rooted civilisational ties between India and Bhutan and the growing role of Assam in strengthening regional cooperation.

Welcoming the Bhutanese Prime Minister in Guwahati, Sarma described the visit as significant for further deepening bilateral engagement between Bhutan and the Northeast region.

“Honoured to welcome and call on Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bhutan, H.E. Tshering Tobgay in Guwahati,” the Assam Chief Minister posted on X.

Sarma said that India and Bhutan share a“very special civilisational relationship” and asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam is playing a pivotal role in advancing this partnership.

He noted that closer cooperation between Assam and Bhutan would contribute significantly to the economic and strategic growth of the South Asian region in the 21st century.

According to officials, the discussions between the two leaders focused on enhancing cross-border connectivity, trade, tourism, cultural exchanges and people-to-people ties. Cooperation in sectors such as hydropower, education, infrastructure and border area development also figured prominently during the talks.

Bhutan shares a close geographical and cultural connection with Assam, particularly through districts bordering the Himalayan kingdom. The two sides have, in recent years, intensified efforts to improve connectivity and economic cooperation.

Officials said the Bhutan Prime Minister's visit is expected to further strengthen sub-regional collaboration and open new opportunities for investment and sustainable development in the Northeast.

India and Bhutan have traditionally enjoyed close diplomatic relations, with New Delhi being Bhutan's key development partner. The ties between the two countries have steadily expanded over the years across strategic, economic and cultural sectors.

The Assam government has also been actively working to position the state as a major gateway for regional cooperation under India's Act East policy.