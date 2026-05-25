Mumbai Police Bust Interstate Arms Trafficking Racket Three Held, Bishnoi Gang Link Under Probe

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell has busted an alleged interstate arms trafficking racket by arresting three suspected smugglers who had allegedly arrived in the city from other states to sell illegal foreign-made weapons, officials said on Monday.

Police are also probing a possible link between the accused and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, amid growing concerns over gang network activity in Mumbai in recent months.

According to senior Mumbai Police officials, all three arrested men are history-sheeters and have been staying in Mumbai for the past 10 days. Investigators suspect they had come to the city specifically to supply foreign-made weapons to criminal elements.

The accused were apprehended during a major operation conducted by the Anti-Extortion Cell. Police have not yet disclosed the identities of the accused or the exact number and type of weapons seized, as the investigation remains underway.

Officials said the arrests are being treated as highly significant and multiple angles are being explored.

Investigators are now trying to determine who the weapons were meant for and whether a larger criminal conspiracy was being planned behind the alleged deal.

Police are also examining whether there was any plot to target a businessman, a builder, a person linked to the film industry, or even a rival gang member.

"The accused are history-sheeters and had been staying in Mumbai for nearly 10 days. We suspect they had come here to supply illegal foreign-made weapons. Multiple leads are being verified, including possible gang links," a senior Mumbai Police official said.

The Anti-Extortion Cell is also working to trace the source of the weapons and identify other members of the alleged network operating across states.

Officials said further arrests cannot be ruled out as the probe progresses.