Fisheries, Dairy And Animal Husbandry Sectors Key To NE's Economic Growth : Union Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 25 (IANS) Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday said that the fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy sectors have immense potential to accelerate the economic development of the Northeast, adding that growth in these sectors would ensure progress not only for individuals but for the region as a whole.

The Union Minister, who chaired a Regional Review Meeting of the eight Northeastern states, highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the region's development.

He said the Central government is committed to doing everything possible to realize the Prime Minister's vision.

After reviewing the progress of the implementation of various projects and schemes of his ministry in the Northeastern states and the implementation of various Central schemes in the region, Singh stated that the Central government aims to showcase the beauty and diversity of the Northeastern states and that he was delighted to witness the hidden beauty of Mizoram.

Speaking specifically on fisheries, the Minister highlighted various initiatives launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the Blue Revolution, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PM-MSY).

Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, stated that owing to these initiatives, fish production in the Northeastern region increased from 3.78 lakh tonnes in 2014 to 7.05 lakh tonnes in 2025. He further stated that over the past 12 years (2014-2025), the Central government had provided a total of Rs 2,228 crore to the Northeastern states.

Of the Rs 2,228 crore, Assam received Rs 614.11 crore, followed by Tripura Rs 322.23 crore, Mizoram Rs 246.79 crore, Arunachal Pradesh Rs 246.03 crore, Meghalaya Rs 240.32 crore, Manipur Rs 236.41 crore, Nagaland Rs 209.49 crore, and Sikkim Rs 109.41 crore.

The Union Minister expressed his delight at attending the inauguration of India's first Integrated Aquapark at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh and announced that 11 additional planned Integrated Aquaparks would be established, with four in the Northeast region. He invited Mizoram to submit a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and complete the necessary land acquisition formalities to set up a similar facility in the state.

Singh also announced that the central government has approved the Mizoram government's proposal to establish a Fish Marketing Center at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore in the state. Additionally, he highlighted the immense potential of ornamental, coldwater, and inland fisheries in the Northeast.

The Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister noted that the central government wishes to promote cluster-based fish farming by setting up 8 notified clusters in the region, upgrading the existing National Fisheries Development Board facility in Assam, and digitally onboarding all fish farmers in the area.

The Minister further stated that the government is ready to invest Rs 200-300 crore under the Mission Amrit Sarovar in the Northeast.

He promised that after the monsoon season, top officials from the NDDB, NFDB, and the central ministry would tour the Northeastern states to assess their needs and potential first-hand.

On animal husbandry, the Minister stated that the Northeastern states had achieved growth of 37 per cent in milk production, 40 per cent in egg production, and 15 per cent in meat production. However, he urged the states to use this progress as fresh momentum to unleash their true potential.

The Minister also stressed the importance of strengthening cooperative societies across the Northeast, expanding artificial insemination services, improving infrastructure, promoting technology adoption, and enhancing human resource capacity building.

Referring to livestock diseases, the Minister said the Central Government is making every effort to develop vaccines to prevent them. He also announced plans to establish an NDDB Regional Office in Guwahati.

Sharing his vision for the Northeastern states to achieve self-sufficiency in fisheries, animal husbandry, and dairy production, the Union Minister invited state ministers and officials to work hand in hand with the Center, monitor the implementation of various schemes, adopt best practices, and ensure the timely completion of projects.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, George Kurian, also spoke on the occasion, stating that his ministry is working to improve livelihoods, empower women, and promote entrepreneurship among the people of the Northeast.

He urged the northeastern states to become self-reliant, move away from depending on outside supplies, and actively promote their own state-produced goods. Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Naresh Pal Gangwar, also addressed the review meeting and stated that the Central Government is fully committed to supporting the self-reliance of the Northeastern states.

He urged all states to work diligently and understand that the success of various government schemes depends largely on their active participation.

Also speaking at the event, Secretary of the Department of Fisheries Abhilaksh Likhi said that efforts are underway to develop the Northeastern states into export hubs. He also encouraged the states to freely communicate their needs to the Central Government.

During the meeting, Ministers from the Northeastern states in charge of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying presented the status, achievements, and future plans of their respective states, and highlighted common challenges faced in the region. They emphasised the importance of youth training, cold chain storage facilities, greater digital deployment, infrastructure development, and timely release of funds for the region.

During the meeting, the Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh also officially launched a baseline village-level survey to expand the scope of Multipurpose Dairy Cooperative Societies (MDCS), a film on African Swine Fever, an educational booklet on 'Package of practices on Pig Farming', and various projects and schemes tailored for the northeastern states.