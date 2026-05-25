Twisha Sharma Death: SC Directs CBI Probe, Centralises Investigation

In a significant development regarding the death of Twisha Sharma, the Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the investigation and proceed with the matter expeditiously. This directive came following a comprehensive hearing that addressed multiple legal challenges concurrently pending across the trial court, the High Court, and the Supreme Court. After hearing extensive arguments from the legal representatives of the victim's family, the accused, and the state, the apex court disposed of the primary matter with the order for a centralised CBI inquiry. As part of the court's directions, a formal request has been issued to both the family of the victim and the family of the accused to refrain from giving media interviews to maintain the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Supreme Court Orders Centralised CBI Inquiry

Speaking to ANI, advocate Ankur Pandey, counsel for the Sharma family, provided the details regarding the ongoing litigation. He said that the state government has formally challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh. Parallel to the state's action, the victim's father has also filed a separate challenge against the anticipatory bail order on additional legal grounds. Notice has been successfully served to Giribala Singh regarding these challenges. The legal teams are now preparing for the next crucial session, as the matter is listed for further hearing on May 27, 2026, at 2:30 PM.

"Twisha Sharma was listed in all three courts. One was in the trial court, one was in the high court and one was in the Supreme Court. The first hearing took place in the Supreme Court. After a considerable amount of arguments placed by both the victim's family, the accused family and the state, the Supreme Court has passed directions and disposed of the matter by saying that CBI will expeditiously take up the matter in their own hand and they will investigate the entire case. They also passed the direction that requested the families of the accused and the victim not give interviews to the media...The state has also challenged the anticipatory bail of Giribala Singh. In that case, notice has been served to Giribala Singh, but the victim's father has also challenged the anticipatory bail order on some other grounds...The matter is next listed on the 27th of May at 2.30 PM," said Pandey.

High Court Expedites Bail Challenge

Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday fast-tracked the legal proceedings surrounding the unnatural death of Twisha Sharma, scheduling an urgent hearing for May 27 at 2:30 PM. The bench, presided over by Justice Devnarayan Mishra, will hear competing pleas from the victim's father and the Madhya Pradesh government, both of which are challenging the anticipatory bail previously granted to Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

While the Court had initially set the matter for May 29, the proceedings took a sharp turn following intense arguments from the Solicitor General of India (SGI), Tushar Mehta. Representing the state government, SG Mehta pushed for an accelerated timeline, highlighting the sensitive nature of the case.

"If she (mother-in-law) can file anticipatory bail and get it overnight, then why can't we seek urgency?" submitted SG Mehta to the Court. Following this submission, Justice Mishra accepted the request for an expedited review.

In addition to rescheduling the hearing, the Court has officially issued a notice to the accused, Giribala Singh. She is now required to file a formal response to the petitions brought forth by both the state government and the victim's family. This upcoming hearing marks a pivotal moment in the investigation, as the state and the victim's family seek to overturn the relief granted to the mother-in-law, keeping the spotlight firmly on the judicial scrutiny of the case.

Family Lawyer Expresses Satisfaction

Earlier in the day, Advocate Anurag Srivastav, who is representing the family of the deceased Twisha Sharma, said that the victim's family is satisfied after the Supreme Court's decision to take the suo moto cognisance of the case.

"It went very well. This was a highly publicised and sensitive case, and Twisha's family feels a deep sense of satisfaction that the Supreme Court itself took suo motu cognisance of this matter," he said.

"A special team from AIIMS, New Delhi, has successfully conducted the second post-mortem examination of Twisha. This marks one significant positive development that has taken place," he added.

Details of the Case

The development comes after the death of Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, who died after allegedly being subjected to mental torture and dowry harassment by her husband and his family Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was married to a Bhopal resident, Samarth Singh, in December 2025. Following her death on May 12, her family alleged that she was being harassed for dowry by her in-laws. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)