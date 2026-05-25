Maharashtra Minister Stirs Row Over Eid Al-Adha, MCOCA And Rahul Gandhi Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Monday stirred a political controversy with a series of sharp remarks on Eid al-Adha, MCOCA, cow smuggling, madrasas and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while defending the state government's recent move to invoke stringent legal provisions against illegal cattle trade.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Rane said festivals in all communities should be discussed through the lens of environmental responsibility, not just Hindu festivals.

Referring to appeals often made during Hindu festivals, he said Hindu society is regularly urged to celebrate dry Holi and avoid firecrackers during Diwali and questioned why similar suggestions could not be made for Eid al-Adha.

"People who are environmentalists, and organisations like PETA, always tell people to celebrate environmentally friendly festivals, celebrate a dry Holi and do not burst crackers during Diwali. But playing with colours during Holi and bursting crackers during Diwali has its own special significance in our Hindu religion, he said.

"So, if such rules and suggestions are made for Hindu society, then what is wrong in saying that the upcoming Eid al-Adha should also be celebrated in an environmentally friendly way, or even as a virtual Bakra Eid?" he added.

The minister claimed that every year after Eid al-Adha, blood can be seen flowing through drains and sewers, and alleged that animal rights organisations and public figures remain silent on the issue.

"Every year after Bakra Eid, we see blood flowing through drains and sewers. At that time, where do organisations like PETA go for the ethical treatment of animals? And where do Bollywood actors go who keep saying that we should eat vegan food?" he said.

Commenting on the Maharashtra government's decision to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in cases linked to cow smuggling and illegal cattle trade, Rane said the government had recently issued a Government Resolution that allows direct application of MCOCA in such matters.

"A few days ago, our government issued a GR. If anyone is involved in sacrifice-related violations or cow meat-related illegal activity, there is now a provision to directly apply MCOCA," he said.

Rane also targeted former AIMIM MLA Waris Pathan over the issue of cow slaughter and illegal cattle movement. He alleged that cow meat is sold in several places during Eid al-Adha and challenged Pathan to visit areas where cow smuggling is allegedly taking place.

In another sharp political attack, Rane accused Rahul Gandhi of speaking in favour of Pakistan and alleged that the Congress leader was trying to please the neighbouring country by criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Rahul Gandhi is a Pakistani agent. Rahul Gandhi speaks about Pakistan from his own mouth. Rahul Gandhi is the one who is ready to make Pakistan happy. Rahul Gandhi comes here and reads out the script that comes from there. So, to make the bosses in Pakistan happy, Rahul Gandhi comes here and speaks against Modi, he said.

The minister also made controversial remarks regarding mosques and madrasas while speaking on alleged incidents involving cow protection activists. He said the government, rooted in Hindutva ideology, would take strict action against those found targeting gau rakshaks.

Rane further alleged that madrasas were under close watch and called for the teaching of "Vande Mataram" there, while reiterating his stand on what he described as "land jihad" and "love jihad".