Seoprofy Heads To Barcelona As A Sponsor Of Shoptalk Europe 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeoProfy, an ROI-driven SEO agency, will exhibit as a sponsor at Shoptalk Europe 2026 at Booth L46, Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain, June 9–11. The event is Europe's most senior gathering of retail and ecommerce leaders, bringing together 4,500-plus professionals from 60-plus countries, with one in three attendees holding C-suite positions.

What to expect at Booth L46

Retail executives and ecommerce professionals visiting Booth L46 can connect with SeoProfy's team of specialists to discuss:



Organic growth strategies built for AI-first product discovery

Technical SEO and site architecture for large-scale ecommerce platforms Agency's proprietary toolset for auditing, international optimization, and performance tracking



Aligning SEO with the future of ecommerce

Shoptalk Europe 2026 centers on the intersection of artificial intelligence and human ingenuity in retail - a theme closely aligned with SeoProfy's core focus. As generative AI continues to reshape how consumers discover and compare products online, retailers and consumer brands face a growing need for SEO strategies that address the new digital shelf. The agency brings that expertise across 45 countries, combining top talent with in-house technology to deliver measurable revenue impact.

"Shoptalk Europe unites the executives who are actively reshaping ecommerce across the continent," said Anton Vnukov, Head of Digital Growth at SeoProfy. "We look forward to showing how a sharp, data-driven SEO strategy translates directly into sustainable organic revenue in an AI-first search environment."

"AI search is rewriting the rules of product discovery, and the retailers winning right now are the ones treating organic visibility as an engineering problem rather than a marketing line item," said Nick Dunayskyy, Digital Growth Partner at SeoProfy. "Barcelona is where those conversations are happening, and we want to be at the table."

Attendees are invited to schedule a meeting with the team at Booth L46 or visit seoprofy ahead of the event.

About SeoProfy

Founded in 2012 by Victor Karpenko, SeoProfy is an ROI-driven SEO agency serving more than 250 clients across 45 countries and 15 languages. The agency's 100-plus specialists deliver ecommerce SEO, technical optimization, link building, and content strategy through a dedicated team and proprietary in-house tools, with a consistent focus on measurable organic growth for ecommerce, SaaS, and legal clients worldwide.

CONTACT: Victor Karpenko, CEO

COMPANY: SeoProfy

PHONE: +1 407-610-2417

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