Maharashtra To Launch India's First 'Water 7/12' System: Minister Bawankule

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) In a major initiative aimed at curbing indiscriminate water usage and promoting efficient water management, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said Maharashtra is poised to become the first state in India to introduce the revolutionary 'Water 7/12', a comprehensive water recording system modelled on the iconic land records system, Saatbara.

Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials from the Revenue, Water Supply and Sanitation, and Rural Development departments to take a decisive step forward in the project.

“The innovative concept of 'Water Audit' and 'Water Balance Sheet' has been developed by an organisation. This forward-thinking scheme will initially be implemented on a pilot basis across selected areas of the state,” said Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

While Maharashtra boasts a robust 'Saatbara' system for land documentation, no comprehensive equivalent mechanism for water resources has existed until now.

Water has long lacked structured accountability and recognition.

By conducting systematic water audits, the state will enable conscious, data-driven decisions on water usage.

Until consumption is accurately recorded, effective regulation remains elusive and public accountability cannot be fully enforced, the minister stated.

“Aligned with the principles of 'Blue Green Urban Development', this initiative represents a transformative stride in water governance,” he noted.

Dr Subramanya Kansur, in collaboration with IIT Bombay water expert Dr Avinash Kadam and economist Uday Nair, has crafted a modern 'Water Accounting Framework' and 'Water Balance Sheet'.

The system will audit water resources in three distinct stages, with annual classification, enabling transparent tracking of water stocks, inflows, outflows, and remaining balances at the Gram Panchayat and watershed levels.

“A standout feature of the scheme is the introduction of 'Aqua Credits', a mechanism to reward individuals and communities actively engaged in water conservation. This will foster responsible and transparent water usage, particularly in rural areas, while laying the foundation for a robust 'Water Economy' in the years ahead. With this pioneering experiment, Maharashtra is set to lead the nation in sustainable water resource management,” remarked the minister.