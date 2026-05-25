Bengaluru To Host India's First National AI & Digital Water Summit 2026 On May 27

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 25 (IANS) The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to host India's first and largest National AI & Digital Water Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on May 27, bringing together global experts, policymakers, technology leaders, startups, and urban planners to deliberate on the future of intelligent urban water management.

The summit comes at a time when cities across the world are facing growing challenges arising from climate change, rapid urbanisation, groundwater depletion, and increasing pressure on civic infrastructure. BWSSB aims to position Bengaluru as a leading model for technology-driven and sustainable urban water governance.

The summit will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said BWSSB Chairman Dr Ram Prasath Manohar.

In a press statement, Dr Manohar said the summit is jointly organised by BWSSB and Elets Technomedia. This will serve as a major national platform to discuss emerging solutions in AI-driven water governance, smart utility systems, digital twins, IoT-enabled monitoring, predictive analytics, wastewater reuse, and sustainable financing models for future-ready urban infrastructure.

A major highlight of the summit will be the presentation of BWSSB's digital transformation initiatives, including large-scale deployment of SCADA systems, GIS mapping, IoT-enabled tanker tracking, and smart metering platforms that are being implemented across Bengaluru.

The summit will also showcase BWSSB's ambitious“Five Panchasutras” framework for future urban water governance, focusing on artificial intelligence, data-driven governance, smart infrastructure, sustainable investments, and climate-resilient water security systems.

“Artificial Intelligence and digital technologies are reshaping the future of global water governance. Bengaluru is working towards building one of India's most advanced digital water ecosystems by integrating technology, sustainability, and citizen-centric services. This summit will become a global platform for innovation, collaboration, and future-ready urban water solutions,” said Dr Ram Prasath Manohar.

He further stated that BWSSB's long-term objective is to create a more transparent, efficient, and resilient public utility model capable of meeting the demands of one of the world's fastest-growing metropolitan cities.

More than 400 delegates and dignitaries from India and abroad are expected to participate in the summit, making it one of the country's largest gatherings focused exclusively on Artificial Intelligence and smart water governance.