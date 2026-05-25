Religious Endowment Guesthouse In Mantralayam Shut Due To Water Shortage, Devotees Return Disappointed

The Karnataka Choultry in Mantralayam, a well-equipped guesthouse run by the Religious Endowment Department, is meant to provide convenient accommodation for devotees from Karnataka visiting for Rayara Darshana. The facility has 50 rooms dedicated for pilgrims. However, at present, the guesthouse is facing a severe water crisis, causing major inconvenience to visitors.

Dependence On Borewells Leads To Crisis

The entire building depends on two borewells for its water supply. Due to a lack of proper maintenance, one of the borewells has completely broken down. The other is yielding only a minimal amount of water, worsened by the intense summer heat and falling groundwater levels. The limited supply is insufficient to meet the needs of a 50-room guesthouse.

Official Negligence And Devotee Anger

Devotees have blamed officials of the Religious Endowment Department for alleged negligence, stating that the delay in repairing the borewells reflects a careless attitude. This has directly affected pilgrims arriving in large numbers for Rayara Darshana. Many devotees travelling from distant places are now being forced to return disappointed due to the unavailability of accommodation.

Guesthouse Shut Due To Water Shortage

The water shortage has become so severe that all 50 rooms have been locked. Staff have displayed a notice at the entrance stating that rooms cannot be allotted due to water scarcity and requesting devotees to cooperate. This situation has left many devotees frustrated and dissatisfied.

Devotees Demand Immediate Action

Thousands of devotees from Karnataka visit the Raghavendra Swamy temple every day. They have expressed concern that a government-run guesthouse has been shut due to poor maintenance. Devotees are now urging senior officials of the Religious Endowment Department to take immediate action, repair the damaged borewells on a priority basis and ensure a permanent water supply solution for the facility.