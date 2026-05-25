Delhi Minister Inspects Okhla CETP For Pollution-Free Yamuna Plan

Delhi Environment, Forest and Wildlife Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday inspected the Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) at Okhla and reviewed the ongoing efforts to make the Yamuna river pollution-free.

According to an official statement, the minister, along with senior officials, reviewed the functioning of the CETP, including Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels, treatment flow capacity and other operational aspects of the facility. He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Delhi government is making serious efforts towards decentralisation of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and CETPs, development of new facilities and modernisation of the existing infrastructure to ensure the flow of clean water into the Yamuna.

Government's Commitment to Yamuna Cleanup

Sirsa said that over the past 25 years, previous governments had only made promises regarding the upgradation of CETPs, but no substantial work was carried out on the ground. He said the present government is focusing on strengthening monitoring mechanisms and ensuring efficient operation of the treatment systems so that only fully treated and clean water is discharged into the Yamuna.

Focus on Technical Upgrades and Efficiency

He said the Okhla CETPs have a combined treatment capacity of more than 24 MLD of sewage per day. The minister said the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute is conducting a detailed technical survey aimed at upgrading the technology of these systems and enhancing their efficiency. He said the real rejuvenation of the Yamuna would be possible only when STPs and CETPs function efficiently at their full capacity. He said industrial waste is one of the major contributors to pollution in the Yamuna and CETPs play a crucial role in preventing such pollutants from entering the river. Stressing the urgent need for technological modernisation, he said many CETPs are still operating on technologies that are nearly 20 to 25 years old and require regular upgrades to remain effective and relevant.

Major Rejuvenation Initiatives

According to the statement, the Delhi government has approved projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore under its larger Yamuna rejuvenation initiative. These include construction of 12 new STPs, upgradation of the Keshopur STP, revival of the trunk sewer network and large-scale rainwater harvesting initiatives aimed at strengthening Delhi's water management and sewage treatment infrastructure.

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