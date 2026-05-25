Savvy Business Chick Hosts Home Care Intensive Near Washington, D.C. For More Than 80 Industry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Start-Up to Stack-UpTM event addressed CMS updates, Medicare certification, compliance, and rising demand for home-based senior care

Baltimore, Maryland, May 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baltimore, Maryland - Savvy Business ChickTM, led by conference founder and host Laseandia“Sean” Pounds, hosted the inaugural Start-Up to Stack-UpTM Home Care Intensive in Baltimore, Maryland, bringing together more than 80 home care and home health leaders from across the United States to discuss CMS updates, Medicare certification, compliance, operational growth, and scalable care models.







Agency owners, administrators, directors of nursing, and healthcare entrepreneurs attended the event near Washington, D.C. to discuss operational compliance, Medicare certification, healthcare policy updates, and long-term growth strategies for Home Care and Home Health agencies.





The conference centered on preparations for the widely discussed“Senior Tsunami,” referring to projections that more than 70 million Americans will be age 65 and older by 2030. Industry leaders noted that the demographic shift is expected to significantly increase demand for aging-in-place services, skilled nursing support, and in-home healthcare solutions nationwide.





Attendees also examined several pressing issues currently affecting providers, including recent Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) regulatory changes and the nationwide CMS freeze impacting enrollment for new Home Health and Hospice agencies. Additional discussions covered healthcare funding, operational scalability, compliance requirements, and evolving federal and state healthcare policies.





Speakers throughout the event emphasized the critical role Home Care and Home Health agencies continue to play in supporting seniors, adults with disabilities, medically fragile individuals, and children with special needs despite mounting operational and reimbursement challenges.





The event drew attendees from multiple regions, including California (ADD Indiana, Pennsylvania) and the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, who participated in educational sessions led by nationally recognized Home Care business advisors and conference founder/host Laseandia "Sean" Pounds of Savvy Business Chick, Karl Pierre & Dr. Munjanja Yvonne Litell, co-hosts





Conference sessions focused on helping current and aspiring agency operators better understand sustainable business practices, compliance expectations, marketing strategies, and scalable care delivery models within the Home Care and Home Health sectors.





Organizers stated that the conference reflects the increasing demand for knowledgeable healthcare operators capable of building compliant and financially sustainable agencies as the United States continues shifting toward home-based healthcare services.





Industry professionals at the event agreed that collaboration, education, and operational preparedness will remain essential as agencies navigate changing regulations while working to meet the growing care needs of the aging population.

CONTACT: Laseandia“Sean” Pounds Savvy Business ChickTM... 202-922-5700