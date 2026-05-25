RG Kar Victim's Mother Says She And Mamata Are Now 'Equal Proletarians'

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 25 (IANS) The mother of the R.G. Kar rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator from Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, on Monday made a highly sentimental but meaningful social media post claiming that she and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are now“equal proletarians”.

She made the post soon after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the latter's chamber on the 14th floor of the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Monday afternoon.

“Today I was on the 14th floor of Nabanna in a meeting with the Chief Minister. The name of the Chief Minister is Suvendu Adhikari. Honesty has a lot of power. You just have to patiently fight against injustice. Today, Mamata Banerjee and I are equally proletarians,” Debnath's post read.

She also explained why she considers herself and Mamata Banerjee to be equal proletarians.

According to her, she became a proletarian the day she lost her daughter, a junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who became the victim of a ghastly rape and murder within the hospital premises in August 2024.

On the other hand, according to Debnath, Mamata Banerjee became a true proletarian when she and her party, the Trinamool Congress, lost power in West Bengal after being defeated in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

“I lost my only daughter, and I decided to work for humanity. And she lost her chair on the 14th floor of Nabanna. Wait and watch how she and her criminal team meet the worst consequences. I am the proud mother of Dr Debnath,” the social media post by the victim's mother read.

Debnath contested as a BJP candidate from the Panihati Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas, which also houses their ancestral residence.

She was elected after defeating Trinamool Congress candidate Tirthankar Ghosh by a margin of over 28,000 votes.

To recall, after becoming the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari announced the decision to reopen the R.G. Kar-related files.

He also announced the suspension of three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers, including former Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and two former Deputy Commissioners, Indira Mukherjee and Abhishek Gupta.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari also ordered departmental probes against the three IPS officers.