Don't Believe Rumours About Fuel Shortage: Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 25 (IANS) Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday clarified that Maharashtra has an adequate stock of petrol and diesel, emphasising that there is no fuel shortage in the state. However, due to widespread rumours in certain areas, citizens have resorted to panic buying, leading to a significant surge in the sale of petrol and diesel.

Minister Bhujbal appealed to the public not to panic and avoid unnecessary hoarding. He was speaking at a review meeting regarding the distribution of petrol and diesel across the state.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Anil Diggikar, State Rationing Controller Chandrakant Dange, and senior officials from various oil companies.

According to district-wise sales data, a massive increase in daily fuel consumption has been recorded across the state. Overall, petrol sales have jumped by around 23 per cent, while diesel sales have surged by 52 per cent.

The district-wise rise in petrol sales included Buldhana at 47 per cent, Jalna at 49 per cent, Akola at 44 per cent and Wardha at 43 per cent. The meeting also highlighted that diesel sales in several districts increased between 60 per cent and 100 per cent.

During the meeting, Minister Bhujbal instructed oil companies to launch public awareness campaigns at the district and taluka levels. He said citizens must be continuously informed that the state possesses sufficient fuel reserves and that the supply chain is operating smoothly.

He noted that rumours of a fuel shortage were being fuelled by isolated minor incidents, which could create an artificial scarcity. Consequently, Minister Bhujbal directed local administrations and oil companies to closely monitor bulk buying and prevent any unwarranted hoarding.

Additionally, the meeting reviewed the availability and distribution network of LPG and PNG gas. All concerned authorities were instructed to work in close coordination to ensure that citizens do not face any inconvenience.

Earlier, amid rising fuel prices and escalating fears of shortages, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday warned that stringent action would be taken against anyone found hoarding fuel.

CM Fadnavis told reporters that the four consecutive hikes in petrol and diesel prices were a direct result of the ongoing global crisis. Acknowledging that rumours of an imminent fuel shortage were gaining momentum across the state, the Chief Minister made a strong appeal to the public.

“I urge citizens not to engage in panic buying or hoarding of petrol and diesel,” CM Fadnavis said. He reiterated that the government would take stringent action against those found indulging in fuel hoarding.