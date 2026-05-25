Veteran Actor Arvind Vaidya Conferred With Prestigious Padma Shri Award

Veteran actor Arvind Vaidya on Monday evening was felicitated with the prestigious Padma Shri award. He was conferred the award by President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, attended by several renowned dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

For the special occasion, he was joined by his wife and daughter, Vandana Pathak, who were seen clapping as he received the award from the President on stage. Earlier, in a post on Instagram, Vandana expressed happiness over the prestigious honour given to her father. "From Shri Arvind Vaidya to Padma Shri Arvind Vaidya to my dad, my hero, my first teacher, my inspiration and my superstar," she posted.

An Illustrious Career

With a career spanning 33 years, Arvind Vaidya has directed over 200 plays and remains a towering figure in Indian cinema.

About the Padma Awards

On the eve of Republic Day, the Government of India announced the Padma Awards 2026, one of the nation's highest civilian honours, celebrating outstanding contributions in fields ranging from public service and arts to science, education, medicine, sports and social work. And on May 25, the awards were presented to the recipients. (ANI)

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