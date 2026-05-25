MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

May 25, 2026 10:17 AM EDT | Source: Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 25, 2026) - Jennifer Mersereau, Co-Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Pat Sommerville, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton ETFs, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of their two new ETFs:

Hamilton Canadian Equity YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF (TSX: CMAX) Hamilton International Equity YIELD MAXIMIZERTM ETF (TSX: IMAX)



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Expanding on Hamilton ETFs' popular YIELD MAXIMIZERTM suite, CMAX and IMAX give investors more choice in generating monthly income while staying invested in diversified equity portfolios. CMAX offers an all-in-one Canadian equity income solution, while IMAX extends their approach internationally to support more globally balanced portfolios.

Hamilton ETFs is one of Canada's fastest growing ETF managers with over $15 billion in assets under management across a variety of ETFs designed to maximize income and enhance growth from trusted sectors, in Canada and across the globe.

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Source: Toronto Stock Exchange