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Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:11 AM EST - Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd: Provides a videoconference link for its Annual General Meeting, which will be followed by a corporate update. Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd shares V are trading unchanged at $0.14.
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