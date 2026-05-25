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Goldhaven Resources Corp
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:15 AM EST - GoldHaven Resources Corp: Highlights the growing strategic significance of tungsten and indium identified at its district-scale Magno Project in northern British Columbia amid intensifying Western efforts to secure critical mineral supply chains outside of China. GoldHaven Resources Corp shares C are trading up $0.03 at $0.25.
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