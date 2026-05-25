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Brookfield Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:30 AM EST - Brookfield Corporation: Today announced it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for the renewal of its normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 191,034,672 Class A Limited Voting Shares, representing 10% of the public float of Brookfield's outstanding Class A Shares. Purchases under the bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX, the New York Stock Exchange, and/or alternative trading systems. Brookfield Corporation shares T are trading up $0.51 at $63.22.
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