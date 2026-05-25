Stellora.AI Advances Quantum Flow To Support Healthcare, Drug Discovery, And Disease Research

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Prague, Czechia, May 25th, 2026, ZEX PR WIRE, Stellora, a deep-tech artificial intelligence startup developing advanced agentic AI and quantum workflow technology, today announced the continued advancement of Stellora Quantum Flow, a core part of its broader mission to support healthcare innovation, drug discovery, and research into complex diseases.

From the beginning, Stellora has been built around a simple but ambitious mission: to help humanity by creating trusted AI systems capable of supporting high-impact scientific work as well as individual studied.”. That mission continues today with a stronger focus on healthcare, biomedical research, drug discovery, and difficult disease areas including drug-resistant epilepsy, cancer, and other complex conditions where new computational approaches may help researchers explore future possibilities faster.

Stellora's improved Quantum Flow is designed to generate functional quantum circuits and quantum code tailored to specific research goals. Unlike generic AI tools, Quantum Flow is built to work with scientific studies provided, quantum theories, target machine SDK documentation, and target quantum machine requirements. This allows Stellora to help users move from research input to executable quantum logic with greater structure, precision, and context.

Stellora emphasizes that Quantum Flow is not intended to replace researchers, doctors, or pharmaceutical laboratories. Instead, it is being developed as a powerful workflow assistant for scientific teams exploring how quantum computing and AI may contribute to the future of healthcare research, molecular modeling, optimization, simulation, and drug discovery.

“Stellora was never created to be just another AI tool. Our mission is to help humanity by making advanced, trusted intelligence available for the most important scientific challenges,” said Michal Charvát at Stellora.“With Quantum Flow, we are building a bridge between validated research, quantum SDKs, and functional quantum circuits - so researchers can move faster from idea to experimentation.”

Quantum Flow: From Research and SDKs to Quantum Circuits

Quantum computing remains one of the most promising yet difficult fields for researchers and organizations to access. Building useful quantum workflows requires understanding quantum gates, hardware limitations, fast-changing software development kits, simulator behavior, backend constraints, and optimization methods.

Stellora Quantum Flow is designed to reduce that complexity.

When provided with relevant studies, technical documentation, valid quantum SDKs, and target-machine guidance, Quantum Flow can help generate quantum circuit code that is aligned with the specific research context. This makes it especially applicable for fields where complex modeling and simulation are essential, including biomedical discovery, computational chemistry, precision medicine, and disease research.

For healthcare-oriented applications, Stellora sees Quantum Flow as a step toward a future where researchers can more easily explore quantum-assisted approaches for drug-resistant epilepsy, oncology, molecular interaction modeling, drug discovery, and other complex biomedical challenges.

“We are still just getting started,” added Michal Charvát.“But every improvement in Quantum Flow brings us closer to a future where AI can help scientists generate, test, and refine quantum workflows for healthcare, drug discovery, and disease research. Our goal is not to replace researchers, but to empower them.”

Continuing the Mission After Web Summit Lisbon and Web Summit Qatar

Stellora's progress follows successful participation in major international technology events, including Web Summit Lisbon 2025 and Web Summit Qatar 2026, where the company introduced its vision for trusted AI, agentic workflows, and quantum-assisted research.

These events helped Stellora present its technology to a wider international audience and connect with innovators, researchers, investors, and organizations interested in the future of AI for high-trust industries.

The company has also been invited to present at Innovatex Berlin in October 2026, where it plans to showcase how Quantum Flow can generate quantum circuit code when provided with scientific studies and quantum SDK documentation. Stellora also plans to participate again at Web Summit Lisbon 2026, continuing its international growth and visibility.

Beyond Quantum Flow: Stellora Core

While Quantum Flow is one of the most advanced and ambitious parts of the Stellora ecosystem, it is only one part of the company's broader technology stack.

Stellora continues to offer access to Stellora Core, its foundational AI system designed for trusted, structured, and context-aware reasoning across specialized use cases. Stellora Core is built to support users who need more than generic AI responses, especially in fields where accuracy, context, and reliable knowledge workflows matter.

Together, Stellora Core and Quantum Flow represent Stellora's broader direction: building AI systems that can work with complex information, support specialized domains, and help users create meaningful outputs from trusted data and documentation.

Demo Access Available

Stellora is currently offering demo access to selected users, organizations, research groups, and partners interested in exploring its technology.

Demo access may include Stellora Core, Quantum Flow, or other specialized components of the Stellora platform, depending on the use case. We are specially interested in conversations with healthcare innovators, research institutions, pharmaceutical teams, quantum computing specialists, scientific organizations, and impact-driven partners.

“Quantum Flow is only one part of what we are building,” said Michal Charvát.“Stellora is a larger ecosystem for trusted intelligence. We are opening demo access because we want serious partners to experience where this technology is going - and how it can support meaningful scientific progress.”

About Stellora

Stellora is a deep-tech artificial intelligence project developing trusted agentic AI systems, advanced reasoning workflows, and quantum-assisted technology for high-impact use cases. The company's mission is to help humanity by making advanced intelligence more useful, reliable, and accessible for fields such as healthcare, scientific research, drug discovery, cybersecurity, finance, and complex knowledge work.

Stellora's ecosystem includes Stellora Core, Quantum Flow, and other specialized AI workflows designed to support users who need structured, context-aware, and high-trust outputs.

For more information or to request demo access, visit:

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Michal Charvát

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