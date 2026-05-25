Delhi Gymkhana Members Move Delhi High Court Against Centre's Eviction Notice Allege Bid To Seize Control Of Club

MENAFN - Live Mint) MUMBAI/NEW DELHI: Members of the elite 113-year-old Delhi Gymkhana Club have moved court challenging the government's notice to vacate and hand over the premises by 5 June.

The petition, seen by Mint, was filed before the Delhi high court by Vijay Khurana, a member of the club, challenging the 22 May notice to evict the club's 27.3-acre property at Safdarjung Road. The matter was mentioned before the bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan on Monday, where senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi sought an urgent hearing. The matter is to be heard on Tuesday.

Khurana filed the plea against the Union of India through the Land and Development Office (L&DO) under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, which issued the eviction notice. The petition sought a permanent injunction and directions restraining the government from taking possession of the property. More than 500 members backed the plea through authorization letters.

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The plea stated that the government invoked Clause 4 of the 1928 perpetual lease deed to resume possession of the land, claiming the property, located in a“highly sensitive and strategic area,” was required for strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure, governance infrastructure and public security purposes.

However, the petitioner argued that the government failed to disclose any specific project, urgency or material explaining why the entire property was required. It alleged the notice contains only“vague and omnibus assertions” without identifying any concrete public purpose.

The plea argued that the eviction order is part of a broader attempt to gain control over the club. It is the“last in a series of acts by the government to gain control over the institution, including a recent attempt to take over the management of the institution,” the petition stated.

A major argument raised in the plea is that the notice does not mention compensation, despite the lease providing for compensation for land premium, buildings and structures if the property is resumed for public purpose. The petition stated the order is“entirely silent” on compensation safeguards.

It said members have invested substantial time, effort and resources over decades in developing and maintaining the institution and the sudden move would cause“irreversible prejudice and institutional harm.”

Mint reported on Sunday that the club might move a petition in the Delhi high court.

Established in 1913, Delhi Gymkhana is among India's oldest elite institutions. Originally founded for British civil servants and military officers after the imperial capital shifted from Kolkata to Delhi, it later evolved into one of the capital's most influential clubs, with members drawn from the bureaucracy, defence services, politics, judiciary and business circles.

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The eviction notice was signed by the deputy land and development officer on behalf of the President of India, the lessor. The notice stated that the land, buildings and structures will vest in the President of India.

Many members claimed no prior warning had been issued. Major Atul Dev, an 86-year-old retired army officer and member of the club, told Mint earlier that the eviction notice was surprising because the government had already been exercising administrative control over the institution through nominated directors over the past few years.

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However, the eviction order came against the backdrop of a longer legal and administrative battle between the Centre and Delhi Gymkhana. Since 2020, the club has faced litigation over governance, management and election-related issues following intervention by the ministry of corporate affairs, which eventually led to government-appointed administration taking charge.

Separately, the club also faced lease-related disputes, including notices over alleged violations and unpaid ground rent dues of about ₹47.58 crore, making the eviction order the latest chapter in a long-running tussle between the government and the club.