IPL 2026, RCB Vs GT: 5 Key Player Battles To Watch Out For In Qualifier 1 Clash

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 in Dharamshala. Key batting vs bowling battles across powerplay, middle overs, and death overs are expected to decide which team reaches the final.

The defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans will lock horns in a much-anticipated IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday, May 26.

The RCB qualified for the playoffs with nine wins in 14 matches, accumulating 18 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.783. GT, on the other hand, sealed their knockout berth with nine wins in 14 matches, accumulating 18 points and having an NRR of +0.695. The two sides locked horns twice in the ongoing IPL season, with RCB and GT winning against each other iin their two league phase encounters.

On that note, let's take a look at key battles to watch out for in the Qualifier 1 clash between RCB and GT.

The key battle to keep an eye on in the Qualifier 1 clash is between Virat Kohli and Kagiso Rabada. Kohli and Rabada have met nine times in the IPL, with the RCB star batter being dismissed 4 times by the GT pacer while scoring 79 runs at an average of 19.75 and a strike rate of 154.9. This head-to-head record highlights Kagiso Rabada's ability to unsettle Virat Kohli early in the innings.

In the IPL 2026, Virat Kohli smashed Kagiso Rabada for five consecutive fours at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a blistering display of counter-attacking cricket that silenced the Gujarat crowd, showcasing the veteran Indian batter's perseverance and ability to adapt his game instantly.

Kohli is known for his aggressive yet cautious approach and ability to anchor the innings, but his high-risk batting encounters with Rabada's sheer pace and accuracy suggest a riveting Powerplay duel that could set the tone for the entire Qualifier 1 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.

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Another key battle that could define the outcome of Qualifier 1 is the showdown between Josh Hazlewood and Shubman Gill. As the leader of the RCB's pace attack, Hazlewood is often known for his pinpoint accuracy with fetching the ball at right line and length and ability to swing in both ways, which consistently tests the technique of top-order batters.

Gill, on the other hand, who has been in a sublime form in the ongoing IPL season, thrives on his exquisite timing and ability to punish anything slightly off-line. Shubman Gill and Josh Hazlewood faced off five times, including twice this season, with the GT skipper scoring 47 runs while being dismissed once by the Australian pacer.

In the second face-off between RCB and GT in IPL 2026, Shubman Gill smashed 24 runs in a single over off Josh Hazlewood, a masterclass in calculated aggression that turned the tide of the match. In the upcoming Qualifier 1 match, Gill and Hazlewood's battle is expected to be crucial, with Gill's elegant strokeplay facing a stern test against Hazlewood's disciplined pace and accuracy in the Powerplay overs.

The RCB captain Rajat Patidar and the GT ace Rashid Khan could be an intriguing battle of technical finesse versus wrist-spin guile. Patidar is known for his ability to play spin, while Rashid remains the ultimate benchmark, suffocating the batters in the middle overs with his quick-arm bowling and deceptive variations.

Patidar and Rashid met only three times in the IPL, with the RCB skipper scoring 19 off 11 without being dismissed by Afghan spinner, signaling that he isn't afraid to take on GT's premier weapon. In the IPL 2026, Rajat Patidar scored seven runs against Rashid Khan across two matches.

The battle between Rajat Patidar and Rashid Khan is likely to define the narrative of the middle overs in Qualifier 1, as Patidar's attacking intent against spin will be tested by Rashid's accuracy, variations, and ability to control the game under pressure.

The Qualifier 1 is expected to witness an epic showdown between the season's premier executioners, purple cap holder Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Orange Cap leader Sai Sudharsan. The face-off is likely to be more of a tactical masterclass in control versus composure. The two locked horns six times in the IPL, with Bhuvneshwar dismissing Sudharsan once, while conceding 51 runs against the southpaw.

In the IPL 2026, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sai Sudharsan met twice, with the GT opener scoring 20 against the RCB's pace spearhead, showcasing a patient approach to weather the veteran's new-ball masterclass.

The battle between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sai Sudharsan is expected to be a fascinating contest of precision and patience, where the GT opener's technical solidity to guard his wicket will clash directly with the RCB pacer's masterful ability to map out a batter's weaknesses over after over.

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Another key face-off in Qualifier 1 could add another layer of intrigue to the Powerplay, pitting Devdutt Padikkal's elegant strokeplay directly against Mohammed Siraj's fiery opening spells. The two met seven times in the IPL, with Padikkal scoring 41 runs at an average of 13.66 while Siraj dismissed him three times.

In the IPL 2026, the RCB batter has scored 12 runs off 11 balls against the GT pacer without being dismissed by him across their two group-stage matches. But, overall, Siraj's historical ability to bounce out the stylish southpaw gives him a distinct psychological edge. In a stadium like Dharamshala, where ball carries swing under light, Siraj will look to exploit his seasoned knowledge of Padikkal's trigger movements.

The face-off between Devdutt Padikkal and Mohammed Siraj could turn out to be the ultimate test of patience versus execution in the early stages of the innings. Sinca Padikkal bats at No.3, he is expected to encounter Siraj's deck-of-length deliveries, which have historically troubled him.