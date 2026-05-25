A Grand Success! The 2026 China Tourism Day Main Venue Debuts At Canton Tower - Witness The Transformation From A City Landmark To A National Stage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUANGZHOU, China, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 19, 2026, the 16th China Tourism Day was successfully held at the Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group's Canton Tower Tourism Area. Since the event was established in 2011, this is the first time Guangzhou has served as the main host city for the event.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group called on 18 towers of the World Federation of Great Towers (WFGT), including the Central Television Tower in Beijing, the Oriental Pearl Radio & TV Tower in Shanghai, and the Willis Tower/Skydeck Chicago in the United States, to illuminate simultaneously for the launch ceremony of the event. The Group also organized and choreographed a spectacular drone show, lighting up the night sky of Guangzhou with a formation of 5,190 drones.

The fact that this national-level cultural tourism gala is being held here speaks volumes - it is both a recognition of Guangzhou's standing and a well-deserved tribute to the Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group for its decade-plus of deep commitment.

Exciting live moments Three Highlights That Electrified the City

From May 19 to 31, under the theme "Enjoying Quality Tourism, Exploring Beautiful Landscapes," Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group have created a series of routes for citizens and visitors - offering visual delights, interactive fun, and culinary treats.

Intangible Heritage Radiance: Lingnan Cultural Treasures Exhibition

Showcasing 37 intangible cultural heritage items and 102 masterpieces - featuring Canton porcelain, Canton embroidery, ivory carving, and gambiered Guangdong silk - with 13 national-level inheritors offering live demonstrations, letting traditional artistry blossom in the clouds.

Greater Bay Area Food Carnival

With 59 standard booths spread across three major food streets, six consecutive nights of live Hong Kong pop music and Xindong concerts, plus a "One Thought of Dunhuang" IP pop-up interactive zone and a cultural creative market - all open to the public free of charge - the allure of Guangzhou as a gourmet paradise comes vibrantly alive right at the foot of Canton Tower.

Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group's Citywide Perks: Enjoy Quality Travel

The Canton Tower Scenic Area, Pearl River Cruise, Canton Tower Theatre, Guangzhou Ocean World, Lingnan Impression, Mountain Villa, Hotel Indigo, China Mayors Plaza, and Yuexiu International Convention Center, among others, have jointly launched a cultural tourism package, benefiting tens of thousands of visitors.

Building Strengths and Confidence , From " Managing a Tower " to " Operating a City "

The fact that Canton Tower can serve as a national stage today is no accident - it is the result of Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group's persistent philosophy and step-by-step efforts over more than a decade.

Region-wide Synergy: No More Isolation. Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group has never treated Canton Tower as merely a standalone attraction. Instead, it is positioned as a strategic anchor on the city's central axis. With the tower as the core, Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group connect public and consumer spaces across the city, forming a region-wide cultural and tourism network encompassing the "Tower, River, Bridge, City, Island, and Park." Huacheng Square, Haixinsha, Lingnan Impression, Guangzhou Ocean World, Mountain Villa... These landmarks are not scattered pearls; they are a necklace Guangzhou City Construction Investment Group have carefully strung together.

Long-termism: riding through the cycles. Over the past three years, Canton Tower has delivered counter-cyclical growth in key operating metrics, with annual visitor numbers holding steady at 2.5 million. Instead of chasing quick monetization of traffic, Guangzhou City Construction & Investment Group continuously reinvests its profits into product evolution - transforming from a single observation tower into today's cultural, commercial, and tourism ecosystem. Every step has been a build-up of strategic patience.

Capability spillover, ecosystem growth. The Canton Tower Pearl River cruise brand has now been exported to Qingyuan and Zhanjiang; cultural and creative products, events, and live performances are evolving into exportable management assets. What Guangzhou City Construction & Investment Group is building is a four-in-one urban living scene that integrates culture and arts, tourism consumption, city wandering, and public socializing. From a single tower, an entire ecosystem has grown.

Driven by this philosophy and practice, Guangzhou City Construction & Investment Group has propelled Canton Tower through a remarkable leap - from an "iconic landmark" to a "cultural tourism indicator," and now to a "national stage."

An Even Brighter Future The ' New Life ' Strategy - A City of Happiness

The "national stage" is not the finish line - it is a new starting point. Looking ahead, Guangzhou City Construction & Investment Group will, with an ever-sharper "New Life" strategy, unlock incremental value within existing assets, create competitive new consumption scenarios and product offerings, and continue to strengthen and elevate its culture and tourism portfolio.

Upgrading the "Culture & Tourism+" ecosystem to ignite a new engine for region-wide consumption. Breaking free from the limitations of standalone projects to unlock resource synergy and value enhancement across the region; converting landmark visitor flow into multi-format spending that spans retail, the low-altitude economy, real estate, and health and wellness; and shaping a new paradigm of contiguous synergy that integrates culture, commerce, tourism, sports, and exhibitions.

Innovating the operational experience to turn the Pearl River waterfront into a vibrant link. With Canton Tower at its heart, linking cultural, commercial, tourism, and exhibition resources along both banks; enriching the mix with art exhibitions, public social spaces, family leisure, and the nighttime economy; and elevating the waterfront into a vibrant artery that invites exploration, relaxation, and spending - fostering a brand-new consumption ecosystem.

Shifting from "riding the wave" to "making the wave" - building a world-class city salon. Proactively curating and hosting international cultural exchanges, tower summits, and global dialogues on culture and tourism; bringing in world-class resources and premium productions; and fully leveraging high-caliber platforms such as Canton Tower, Haixinsha, and the Yuexiu International Conference Center to tell the stories of Guangzhou and China in a compelling way.

From one tower to an entire city; from an iconic landmark to a national stage. Together with millions of visitors, Guangzhou City Construction & Investment Group sets out for magnificent landscapes, and embraces a brilliant shared future.

Source: Canton Tower Tourist Area

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Luo, Tel: 86-10-63074558