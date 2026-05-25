Siblings Drown In Chhatarpur Well Despite Brother's Heroic Bid

MENAFN - IANS) Chhattarpur (Madhya Pradesh), May 25 (IANS) Two siblings - a brother and his younger sister - drowned in a well in Baghwan village of Chhatarpur district on Monday after the former jumped in to save her, officials said.

The tragedy occurred when the 13-year-old Muskan accidentally slipped into the well while bathing, prompting her brother Satyajeet Rajput to jump in to rescue her. However, both were overcome by the depth of the well, leading to their deaths.

According to police officials, the siblings had gone to bathe at their agricultural field well in Baghwan village under the Luvkush Nagar police station area.

While they were bathing, Muskan suddenly lost her balance and fell into the deep well.

Without hesitation, Satyajeet jumped in to save her life.

Onlookers reported that Satyajeet made valiant efforts to rescue his sister, but the depth of the well proved too much for both of them.

Their elder brother, Niranjan Rajput, who was also present in the field at the time, immediately rushed to the spot upon hearing the commotion and shouted for help from nearby villagers. Local residents quickly responded and managed to pull both siblings out of the well. They were rushed to the Luvkush Nagar hospital for emergency treatment, but doctors declared them brought dead on arrival.

The entire village of Baghwan has been plunged into mourning following the tragic loss of the two young siblings.

Family members and locals expressed profound grief over the incident, describing Satyajeet's attempt to save his sister as an act of supreme brotherly love that ultimately cost him his life.

Police officials from Luvkush Nagar police station reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the matter. A case of accidental death has been registered, and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the condition and safety measures around the well. The bereaved family is receiving support from the local administration during this difficult time.