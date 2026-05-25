ANT Systems Starts Industrial-Scale Production Of NANOTERNTM Material

Agricultural nano-technology firm ANT Systems has begun industrial-scale production of NANOTERN, a biodegradable, cellulose-based water-retention material designed for drought conditions, the company said on Saturday. Headquartered in The Hague through ANT Systems Holding B.V., with research and production in Istanbul, the company has raised about $5 million to date and values its technology portfolio at more than $30 million. NANOTERN, already in use in the United States, South America, the Gulf states and parts of Africa, will be made at a new 3,000-ton-per-year facility in Istanbul.

A First-of-its-Kind Solution

Similar superabsorbent and controlled-release technologies are being developed by major global agricultural companies, but most remain at laboratory or pilot stages. ANT Systems describes itself as the first and only producer making such patent-protected material at industrial scale with field-validated results.

NANOTERN absorbs up to 1,800 times its own weight in water and releases it back to the soil as plants need it, leaving no residue. The company's technologies focus on the regulation of natural resources and agricultural inputs -- water, fertilizers and crop-protection compounds -- and it says the material can cut irrigation use by up to 50 percent and lift yields by up to 25 percent. Agriculture accounts for roughly 70 percent of global freshwater consumption, according to United Nations data, and the combined global market for superabsorbent and controlled-release agricultural technologies is projected to exceed $30 billion within the next decade.

Patented Technology and R & D

ANT Systems holds global patent rights to seven nano-bio technologies under NANOTERN, ANTIMIC AGRO and INSEASE, developed over 15 years of research at Sabanci University in Istanbul -- spanning biodegradable SAPs, heavy-metal-free disinfection agents, nano-scale encapsulation and smart greenhouse films.

Leadership on the Breakthrough

Can Yurdakul, Co-Founder and CEO of ANT Systems, said, "The real breakthrough is not using less water -- it is managing it. We built a material that holds water in the soil and returns it to the plant on demand. In regions where access to water decides whether a harvest survives, this is no longer an agricultural product; it is a food-security tool -- and we are producing it at industrial scale while most of the world is still in the lab."

Professor Yusuf Menceloglu, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, said, "The reason these products are nano is simple: with less material you achieve more effective results."

Guler Sabanci, Chairperson of the Sabanci Foundation and an investor in the company, said, "In facing the climate crisis and the water stress we are living through, the only thing we can rely on is technology and science-based research."

About ANT Systems

Agricultural Nano Technology Systems (ANT Systems) is a pioneering deep-tech agricultural nanotechnology company that engineers advanced, science-driven solutions for global sustainable farming. Headquartered in The Hague, Netherlands, with world-class R & D and production infrastructure in Turkey, the company operates at the intersection of material science and climate-resilient agriculture. ANT Systems addresses critical global challenges, including freshwater scarcity, soil degradation, and food security.

This press release is issued through Arab Newswire () -- a press release distribution service for the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

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