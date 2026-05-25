On-Chain Demand Falls To 2026 Lows Bitcoin Could Test $72K

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin (BTC ) has slipped about 6.5% from a recent peak that briefly topped $82,000, as a confluence of bearish technical signals, waning demand and rising selling pressure clouds the short-term outlook. Traders and analysts say the pullback comes after BTC failed to sustain momentum beyond the key level near $82k, with price action trapped within a price channel that has guided moves since February.

Key takeaways:

BTC faces a risk of sliding toward $72,000 as momentum remains negative on higher timeframes. BTC inflows into Binance have risen for multiple consecutive days, signaling mounting selling pressure and cooling investor confidence. Bitcoin 's apparent demand has weakened to its 2026 lows, suggesting downside risk unless spot demand recovers in the coming weeks.

Bearish setup tightens around key levels

Analysts note that Bitcoin's failure to hold above crucial support levels points to difficulty in sustaining an upturn. As one observer put it, BTC has“officially lost the 100 and 50-day EMA,” signaling that the local market structure has shifted back toward a bearish configuration. The broader commentary emphasizes that macro conditions have deteriorated, helping to sap momentum and leaving any bounce unconfirmed as of now.

The rejection at the $82,000 zone aligns with the upper boundary of an ascending parallel channel that has defined price action since early in the year. Historical patterns suggest that each time BTC hits this trend line and fails to penetrate it, the price has tended to pull back meaningfully, often to the channel's lower boundary. If that dynamic repeats, a target near $72,000-roughly 13% below the upper boundary-remains on the near-term radar, with the lower edge providing a potential support zone around that level.

Several prominent voices highlighted the risk. One analyst noted that the market's impulse faded as macro conditions worsened, describing the current environment as risk-off and remarking that every bounce needs additional confirmation. Another trader pointed to a pattern where losses can accelerate if key support fails to hold, underscoring the potential for renewed downside toward the mid-$70,000s and below.

Beyond the price channel, a broader view places emphasis on the importance of a critical zone around $75,000–$76,000. According to market participants, losing this neighborhood could open the door to a test of the next defensive levels at approximately $74,000 and $71,400, with some forecasting the possibility of revisiting the 2026 lows around $60,000 if downside pressure intensifies and selling accelerates.

There is also a contingent view that a renewed push above the $80,000 mark could occur if geopolitical headlines shift quickly and a“peaceful” development emerges in the Middle East. Such a narrative would be a stark contrast to the current risk-off mood but remains contingent on fresh catalysts and observer sentiment.

Demand signals point to a tougher road for a durable rally

Bitcoin's demand signals have deteriorated as on-chain metrics align with a more cautious stance among market participants. The risk index tracked by Swissblock recently re-entered a“high-risk” territory, a sign that selling pressure is increasingly challenging to absorb, though it does not by itself confirm a breakdown. The takeaway for traders is that a sustained rally would require stronger immediate demand to absorb supply at current and near-term price levels.

Demand dynamics are further echoed by exchange flow data. Net BTC inflows into Binance have persisted for nearly a week, with the weekly average rising to around 1,190 BTC from roughly 378 BTC just two weeks earlier. CryptoQuant analysts caution that persistent inflows can be interpreted as a seller-ready signal-advancing the notion that holders may be transferring BTC to exchanges in preparation for profit-taking, reducing exposure, or repositioning portfolios in a risk-off environment.

On-chain demand metrics show a more sobering picture. BTC's apparent demand has hovered around negative territory, roughly -147,000 BTC, marking its weakest reading since late 2025. Analysts note that such a deterioration in demand, if not offset by a meaningful rebound in spot buying, makes a durable rally harder to sustain. As one strategist observed, the absence of a strong demand recovery in the spot market complicates the possibility of a sustainable upside breakout.

These patterns come amid ongoing discussions about external demand drivers, including the broader ETF landscape. In recent coverage, Cointelegraph highlighted that weakness in spot demand, combined with rising ETF outflows, compounds the risk of prolonged consolidation or a slide toward the mid-$60,000s in a downside scenario. While ETF flows can shift rapidly with new product launches or regulatory developments, the current trajectory adds a layer of caution for bulls hoping for a swift, durable revival.

What investors should watch next

The immediate line in the sand remains the $75,000–$76,000 region. A daily close below that zone keeps the risk of a deeper pullback intact, potentially inviting a test of the channel's lower boundary near $72,000 and even lower if selling accelerates. Conversely, a sustained hold above the zone could set the stage for a cautious re-entry into bulls' territory, though confirmation would likely require a combination of firmer demand signals and a respite in exchange inflows.

Analysts are also watching how macro news and geopolitical developments might tilt the balance. A major complicating factor is the potential influence of external events on risk appetite, which can either reinforce the current bearish tilt or catalyze a renewed bout of buying if headlines shift favorably and liquidity conditions improve.

In the near term, traders should be prepared for continued volatility as BTC negotiates the crosscurrents of technical resistance, fading on-chain demand and persistent exchange flows. The balance of risk is skewed toward downside unless a meaningful demand pickup materializes and sellers step back from the market.

What happens next will hinge on a mix of price action around the key support and resistance levels, the evolution of on-chain demand, and the trajectory of exchange inflows. As always in crypto markets, the landscape can shift quickly-making close attention to the unfolding data essential for readers navigating this evolving chapter of Bitcoin's price journey.

Readers should stay tuned for any shift in the demand picture, a decisive move at or above the $76,000 level, or a reduction in exchange selling pressure, as these variables will likely dictate whether BTC can sustain a meaningful recovery or extend its consolidation in the coming weeks.

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