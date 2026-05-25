Georgia's Crypto Rules Shape Tether's GELT Stablecoin Strategy

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Stablecoin issuer Tether and the government of Georgia are pursuing a new digital asset initiative: GELT, a stablecoin pegged to the Georgian lari that would operate under Georgia's evolving digital asset regulatory framework. The collaboration aims to facilitate cross-border commerce and digital payments within the country, though key details-such as legal issuance arrangements, reserve custodians, and redemption rights-remain to be disclosed as the program unfolds.

On Monday, Tether stated that GELT's structure, rollout plan, and regulatory implementation would be announced at a later stage. The announcement comes as Georgia advances a regulatory regime for digital assets, including stablecoins, with an emphasis on reserve management, redemption rights, issuer oversight, and anti-money laundering compliance. In March, the National Bank of Georgia signaled it had developed rules governing the initial offering of so‐called“stable virtual assets,” including requirements for full reserve backing, the provision of offering documents, and external auditor verification. According to authorities, the framework is designed to bolster consumer protection, strengthen risk management, and align with international standards.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze described the GELT partnership as a step toward a more connected and transparent financial system. Natia Turnava, president of the National Bank of Georgia, welcomed the collaboration as part of the central bank's broader plan to advance digital financial infrastructure. The announcement did not specify who would legally issue GELT, where reserves would be held, or whether holders would have direct redemption rights. Tether did not provide a definite launch timeline. The company confirmed it had received Cointelegraph 's inquiry but did not offer additional details at publication time.

GELT represents a formal collaboration between Tether and the Georgian government to issue a lari‐pegged stablecoin under Georgia's digital asset rules, with cross-border payments and digital commerce as primary use cases. Georgia's March framework for stablecoins requires prior written consent from the National Bank, mandates full reserve backing with liquidity‐quality assets, and obliges issuers to prepare offering documents verified by external auditors. Non‐VASPs must register before offering stablecoins. Specifics about GELT's issuer identity, reserve custody, and whether holders would have direct redemption rights remain undisclosed; no launch timeline has been announced. GELT would extend Tether's non‐dollar stablecoin portfolio, which already includes MXNT (Mexican peso) and CNHT (offshore Chinese yuan), with plans for a UAE dirham‐pegged token and the recently launched USAT (federally regulated US‐dollar stablecoin). Earlier tokens such as EURT have been wound down or moved toward non‐redeemable status. The development sits within a broader regulatory and policy context, reflecting ongoing efforts to harmonize cross‐border crypto activities with established financial regulation and to align with international standards, including potential parallels to MiCA outside the EU framework.

Key takeawaysGeorgia's stablecoin regime and the GELT initiative

The March 2024 framework released by the National Bank of Georgia establishes the guardrails for stablecoin issuance within the country. The central bank's guidance makes clear that stablecoins may not be offered without prior written consent from the regulator, signaling a strict supervisory posture for digital asset offerings. The framework covers virtual asset service providers (VASPs) registered with the central bank; issuers not registered as VASPs must obtain registration before launching any stablecoin offering or related services. Importantly, the rules require that circulating stablecoins be fully backed by reserve assets that satisfy predefined liquidity and credit quality requirements. This emphasis on reserve integrity reflects a broader global regulatory concern around reserve adequacy and risk management for stablecoins serving as payment rails or settlement vehicles.

Additionally, the central bank requires issuers to prepare documentation for the initial issuance and submit these materials for external auditor verification. The regulator said the goal is to strengthen consumer protection, reinforce risk controls, and ensure alignment with international standards. For institutions and market participants, the regime signals a formal path to licensing, ongoing oversight, and heightened due‐diligence requirements for entities seeking to operate stablecoins in Georgia.

GELT's architecture, governance, and regulatory questions

The public statement outlining GELT's plans stops short of disclosing critical operational specifics. Notably absent are details about who would legally issue the GELT token, where any reserves would be held, and whether GELT holders would have direct redemption rights or access to reserves. The lack of a launch timeline further underscores the project's early stage and the regulatory conditioning embedded in Georgia's framework. As authorities emphasize, any stablecoin formation under the regime would require compliance with reserve standards, disclosure obligations, and independent verification, all of which would shape GELT's risk profile and usability in commercial contexts.

From a policy and enforcement standpoint, the GELT initiative highlights several compliance considerations for financial institutions, banks, and technology providers operating in Georgia. First, the necessity of obtaining NBG consent points to a formal licensure process that would likely involve ongoing oversight of reserve management practices and governance. Second, the requirement for robust AML/KYC controls and external audit verification aligns GELT with internationally recognized controls that regulators monitor in cross-border payments ecosystems. Finally, the framework's emphasis on consumer protection and risk management suggests that any GELT‐related products would be evaluated for compliance with disclosure standards, redress mechanisms, and governance transparency, which are critical for institutional confidence and retail trust alike.

Tether's broader non‐dollar stablecoin strategy and regulatory alignment

GELT would extend Tether's multi‐currency stablecoin lineup beyond its flagship USDT. The issuer has previously launched MXNT, a peso‐pegged token introduced in 2022 with initial support on Ethereum, Tron, and Polygon. It also operates CNHT, a yuan‐pegged token issued offshore, which has been expanded to multiple networks, and has announced a planned UAE dirham‐pegged token with backing from UAE‐based liquidity. In 2026, Tether launched USAT, a US‐regulated dollar stablecoin designed for the American market, reflecting the company's strategic pivot toward compliance‐driven, regulator‐friendly offerings. At the same time, Tether has wound down some earlier non‐US‐dollar stablecoins; EURT's minting was halted, and CNHT is slated to become non‐redeemable in February 2027. These moves illustrate a broader pattern: Tether is diversifying its product suite while tightening compliance and governance around its non‐USD assets.

The GELT development sits within this broader strategic arc, where Tether seeks to provide currency‐specific stablecoins that may appeal to regional economies and financial ecosystems seeking faster, cheaper cross‐border settlement options. For Georgia, the GELT plan could create a new interface between digital assets and traditional financial infrastructure, potentially enabling smoother cross‐border payments, remittances, and digital commerce-subject to the regulatory guardrails and the stability and transparency of reserve arrangements. From a regulatory standpoint, GELT also raises questions about how non‐dollar stablecoins will be treated in Georgia's licensing framework, how cross‐border activities will be monitored, and how such instruments will interact with global AML/KYC standards and correspondent banking relationships.

Implications for banks, VASPs, and cross‐border settlement

The Georgian framework appears to be designed with a structured approach to licensing, oversight, and risk management. For banks and VASPs operating in or with Georgia, GELT could entail new compliance channels, including enhanced customer due diligence, ongoing monitoring of reserve holdings, and transparent audit reporting. The requirement for reserve backing and external audits would necessitate robust third‐party verification and clear disclosure to customers and counterparties. In cross‐border contexts, GELT could become part of a wider network of currency‐specific tokens that facilitate cross‐border payments, provided jurisdictions recognize and harmonize stability, governance, and regulatory compliance standards. Policymakers and industry participants alike will be watching how Georgia's approach harmonizes with international standards and how it aligns with broader regional efforts to standardize stablecoin oversight.

From a historical and policy perspective, Georgia's approach reflects a growing trend toward formalizing stablecoins within national financial architectures. The regime's emphasis on consent, reserve adequacy, disclosure, and external audit mirrors requirements that have gained traction globally as jurisdictions reconcile innovation with investor protection and systemic risk mitigation. For institutional readers, this case underscores the importance of regulatory calendars, licensing pathways, and cross‐border compliance considerations when engaging with regional digital asset programs and payment rails.

Closing perspective

Georgia's GELT plan emblemizes a cautious but ambitious avenue for integrating stablecoins into a regulated financial system. While many details remain to be announced, the initiative signals a clear intent to bridge digital assets with traditional monetary infrastructure under formal supervision. As regulators refine reserve and disclosure standards and as Tether outlines governance and issuance details, GELT's trajectory will likely influence regional discussions on stablecoin licensing, cross‐border settlement, and the resilience of digital asset ecosystems in transitioning economies.

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