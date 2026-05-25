Cockroach Janata Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke Moves Delhi HC, Challenges Blocking Of X Account

On May 23, the government blocked the CJP's X account, reportedly citing national security reasons.“The government has taken down our iconic website- 10 Lakh cockroaches had signed up on our website has members. 6 Lakh cockroaches had signed a petition to demand the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan,” Dipke wrote on X.

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