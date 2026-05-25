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Calian Group Ltd.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Calian Group Ltd.: Announced the launch of ATHORATM, a sovereign system-of-systems interoperability and orchestration platform developed to accelerate military operational readiness and capability integration across evolving C5ISRT environments. Calian Group Ltd. shares T are trading up $0.26 at $83.70.
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