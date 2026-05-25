Dnipro Strike: Injury Toll Rises To Four, Two In Serious Condition
"A 46-year-old woman sought medical assistance. She will receive outpatient treatment. Three men have been hospitalized, two of them are in serious condition," Hanza wrote.Read also: Drone strike on Pavlohrad: number of casualties rises to 10
As previously reported, Russian forces struck Dnipro. Earlier reports indicated that three men aged 18, 45, and 67 had been injured.
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